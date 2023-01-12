Read full article on original website
"Bedhead" Hair Is Intentionally Messy — in That Sexy, Undone Way
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Think about the way your hair looks in the morning when you first wake...
Sarah Hyland's Critics' Choice Awards Dress Features a Striking Ab Cutout
Sarah Hyland went sleek for Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. On Jan. 15, the former "Modern Family" star arrived on the red carpet matching with her new husband, Wells Adams, in all-black ensembles. The glossy Stella McCartney dress was made for Hyland, featuring one shoulder and a side cutout showcasing her abs. With help from stylist Brad Goreski, she completed her classic look with an assortment of gold jewelry from Misho, including a stack of cuff bracelets, drop earrings, and various rings. Adams, on the other hand, looked dapper in a simple suit sans tie.
Taylor Swift Wore a Disco-Ball Minidress to Surprise Fans at The 1975 Concert
Best believe she's still bejeweled. On Jan. 12, Taylor Swift shocked everyone when she walked in the room wearing a shimmering disco-ball dress to surprise fans at a The 1975 concert in London. The Paco Rabanne sparkle minidress, designed by Julien Dossena, featured reflective metal sequins that caught the light perfectly, shining in photos captured by the band's official photographer, Jordan Curtis Hughes. The gold and silver mirrorball material carried all the way up the dress's straps and across Swift's sweetheart neckline, which she accessorized with a simple gold chain necklace and a beautiful white guitar, of course. The "Midnights" singer completed the look with a strappy pair of sky-high silver heels, the glittering platforms making her legs appear even longer.
TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Is Now Available at Walmart
The mystery condiment invented by TikTok creator Chef Pii (@chef.pii), once sent ripples of intrigue, disgust, and digestive problems across the internet. But despite the initial mixed reactions, Pink Sauce is now officially being sold in Walmart. In August 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that an established food company...
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Appear to be Dating
Image Source: Getty / Stefania D'Alessandro / Taylor Hill. Chase Stokes is hinting at his new romance with Kelsea Ballerini. On Jan. 13, the 30-year-old "Outer Banks" star shared an Instagram carousel recapping his past few days, and he snuck in a photo of him and the 29-year-old country pop singer getting cozy at the College Football National Championship Game. While Ballerini's face isn't shown, Stokes helpfully tagged the "Love Is a Cowboy" musician in the snap. "go vols 🙈," she commented on the post. Reps for Stokes and Ballerini did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Match in Low-Rise Miniskirts and Sheer Crop Tops
Kylie Jenner has been experimenting with sheer, mesh designs as of late, so it's no surprise to see she got her hands on Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 dots set. The reality star posed alongside best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka "Stassie," in the viral style, which has also been seen on Dua Lipa and Chlöe.
Get Ready to See TikTok's "Scandi Hairline" Technique Everywhere
The "Scandi hairline" is a new color technique gaining popularity on social media. The process involves soft lightening of the hair around the face. Ahead, we chat with experts about everything to know regarding the trend. We may be smack dab in the middle of winter, but mentally, we're on...
Parents-to-Be Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Had Date Night at the Critics' Choice Awards
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey had another night out before the arrival of their little one at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. The two stars stepped out for a glamorous red carpet appearance Sunday night, and though they held back on the PDA, they did show up in matching all-black outfits — Cuoco in a flowy, long-sleeved dress and Pelphrey in a sleek tuxedo. The couple's latest outing comes shortly after they attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards together.
Kim Kardashian Nags Kylie Jenner For Wearing Cutout Onesie Without Tagging Skims
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are in the middle of a tagging war of sorts. When 25-year-old beauty mogul Jenner posted a series of shots wearing a gray onesie with a triangle back cutout, Skims founder Kardashian immediately recognized it as one of her brand's pieces. "can u tag @skims please LOL," she commented on the post, and the hilarious note between sisters quickly went viral (the comment has over 24,000 likes and counting). But Jenner wasn't so easily swayed. "@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims," she wrote back to her half-sister.
Taylor Swift Makes a Surprise Appearance at The 1975 Concert in London
Taylor Swift has turned the album drop into an art. After jam-packing her social media accounts with Easter eggs in the lead up to her "Midnights" release and leaving us all shocked with seven bonus tracks, the "Bejeweled" singer is at it again with another surprise. On Jan. 12, Swift made an unexpected appearance at a The 1975 concert in London, where she performed "Anti-Hero" live for the first time. Smiling at the audience, the Grammy winner strapped on her guitar and dove straight into her chart-topping hit.
Shakira's Viral Diss Track Resonates Because Women Don't Cry After Breakups Anymore — They Get Empowered
On Jan. 11, Shakira dropped a juicy breakup track with Argentine producer Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53," and it has since gone viral. The song serves as a diss track about the Colombian singer's ex, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, and his alleged cheating. The song racked up more than 63 million YouTube views in the 24 hours since it dropped last week, becoming the most-watched Latin debut song in YouTube history. The record-breaking doesn't stop there. It also skyrocketed to the top of Spotify's Top 50 Global chart, breaking the record of the most-streamed Latin track in a single day in Spotify history.
Dove Cameron Dyes Her Hair Red For Her Birthday
Dove Cameron is welcoming her 27th birthday with a new hair color. On Jan. 16, the actor posted a sneak peek of her new look on her Instagram Stories with a blurry picture that will have you running to the hair salon. The new bright-red color is a stark difference...
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Have a Date Night at the Critics' Choice Awards
It was date night for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The couple — who tied the knot back in August — made a sultry appearance at the ceremony, showing up in matching all-black ensembles. The 32-year-old "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" actor was one of the night's many presenters, joining Golden Globe winner Quinta Brunson, Aubrey Plaza, and more.
Florence Pugh Reflects on Why People "Didn't Like" Her Relationship With Zach Braff
Florence Pugh has some thoughts about why so many people had strong reactions to her relationship with Zach Braff. The pair broke up sometime in 2022 after dating since around 2019. They remain friends, and she even stars in his upcoming film, "A Good Person." But in a new interview with Vogue published Jan. 12, Pugh explains how criticism of their relationship affected her.
Quinta Brunson Makes a Statement in a Bodycon Ruffle Dress at the Critics' Choice Awards
Quinta Brunson was hard to miss at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. The star arrived on the red carpet in a shimmering black Robert Wun gown featuring oversized ruffles fanning out by her shoulder and running all the way down the length of the dress. The juxtaposition of the nearly sheer material against the structure of the tulle ruffles made Brunson a true standout. And deservedly so: "Abbott Elementary" has the most television nominations at the award show, and Brunson herself is nominated for best actress in a comedy series.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumors With New PDA-Filled Photo
Well, it seems Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are finally confirming their dating rumors. On Jan. 13, the "Snowfall" star posted a PDA-filled photo of the two on his Instagram Story where he's shown giving Harvey a sweet kiss on the cheek and grabbing her backside. Idris also shared a photo of the model turned entrepreneur holding up stacks of money to her face captioned, "The Plug."
Brie Larson Gives a Glimpse at Her New Tattoos on Instagram
Brie Larson being the ultimate source of tattoo inspiration probably wasn't in your 2023 bingo cards, but here we are. On Jan. 16, the actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram and while everything looked business as usual, the tattoo sleeve on her arm was pretty hard to miss.
See Every Standout Look at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards
The Critics' Choice Awards kicked off at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in LA on Sunday, Jan. 15, with your favorite stars hitting the red carpet in standout looks. Hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, who stunned in an orange one-shoulder Maticevski dress, the event brought out a slew of bright-colored red carpet looks. Julia Garner wore a red Salvatore Ferragamo number, Niecy Nash wowed in glittering Jason Wu, "The Bear"'s Ayo Edebiri turned heads in a floor-sweeping Thom Browne design, Elle Fanning posed in a voluminous Alexander McQueen midi, and "Abbott Elementary"'s Quinta Brunson dazzled in a ruffle-trimmed Robert Wun gown.
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer and Getty / Matt Phillip Faraone. Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, as confirmed to Us Weekly by an anonymous source. The songstress, 30, and musician, 33, have seemingly been spending time together in public places, such as the movie theater and bowling alley. The insider who spoke to Us Weekly described the pair as "so affectionate," also commenting that "Selena can hardly keep her hands off him." Reps for Gomez and Taggart did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
