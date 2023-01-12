Best believe she's still bejeweled. On Jan. 12, Taylor Swift shocked everyone when she walked in the room wearing a shimmering disco-ball dress to surprise fans at a The 1975 concert in London. The Paco Rabanne sparkle minidress, designed by Julien Dossena, featured reflective metal sequins that caught the light perfectly, shining in photos captured by the band's official photographer, Jordan Curtis Hughes. The gold and silver mirrorball material carried all the way up the dress's straps and across Swift's sweetheart neckline, which she accessorized with a simple gold chain necklace and a beautiful white guitar, of course. The "Midnights" singer completed the look with a strappy pair of sky-high silver heels, the glittering platforms making her legs appear even longer.

