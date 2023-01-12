ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Charles Aisha
4d ago

prime example why the jail system needs to cut certain media access from the inmates !!! any inmates accused of certain crimes should be put in lock down for their safety , but at the same time the child abuser got what he deserved !!!

monica beach
4d ago

give that man a medal..... what this guy did to the "victim " is not as bad as what the "victim " did to his baby.

FLORIDA_MAN
4d ago

He had it coming. Too bad more of these stories aren’t published

GAINESVILLE, FL

