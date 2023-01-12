ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’

By Charlotte Edwards
 4 days ago
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low.

Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed.

AI has been writing articles for a popular news outlet Credit: Getty

“What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article, published on November 11 by CNET Money.

The portal has reportedly churned out and published 73 AI-generated articles since then, reports Futurism.

“This article was created using an AI engine and reviewed, fact-checked, and edited by our editorial staff,” reads a note on the website under the headline, date and author/editor credits.

The publication mentioned on its website that it doesn’t compromise on its journalistic integrity and that a team of editors is involved in the editorial process “from ideation to publication.”

Ironically, Jackson Ryan, a reporter for the tech and news site wrote an article on the website last month where he said that journalism jobs are safe from being pounced on by technology when talking about ChatGPT and artificial intelligence.

“It definitely can’t do the job of a journalist,” Ryan wrote of ChatGPT. “To say so diminishes the act of journalism itself.”

Social media users recently took to Twitter to discuss their shock at finding out about the AI writers.

One person said: "I'll admit I was quite taken aback to see that CNET is now publishing entire articles generated by AI -- a grim inflection point in an already-bleak job market for journalists."

"The quality and structure of those articles is atrocious," added another.

The applications of artificial intelligence have taken the tech industry by storm but media outlets are exploiting it to the fullest.

Associated Press was one of the pioneers of applying AI to its newsroom and boasts about leveraging the technology on its website.

“Today, we use machine learning along key points in our value chain, including gathering, producing, and distributing the news.”

In the 2020 elections, The Washington Post used artificial intelligence for live campaign updates on their podcasts.

Guest
3d ago

I’ve been reading some very poorly written articles and considered they might be AI and/or Russian/Chinese. Some write so poorly an AI could easily out write them.

JoAnn McClellan
2d ago

Just wondering what kind of future impact will relying on robots have on our citizens if the yearly expected government tax amounts are not being paid by people? Even if robots push sales through quicker, can't be able to deduct weekly taxes from a machine, so if less people are working how will they be able to pay the required taxes in order to build up a strong economy. Less household income means many people won't be able to live and will end up relying on state programs which are supported by taxes earned by actual PEOPLE!

