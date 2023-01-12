Read full article on original website
Related
Help Stop The Slip Around Your House! Remember To Salt & Sand Spots For Safety
Ice is no joke. And falling down on an icy driveway or stairs is no laughing matter when the risk of debilitating injuries is very real. According to the CDC, about a million Americans are injured each year as a result of falling on ice and snow with about 17,000 of these falls resulting in death.
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?
When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city before things start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the backyard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
Dr. Shah’s Goodbye Message to Mainers is Full of Diet Coke and Rick Rolls
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Maine three years ago, we were introduced to Maine's CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. Thanks to his daily briefings on Maine's status with the pandemic, we got to know our CDC director better than anyone prior to him. I honestly couldn't name a single one of his predecessors. It's a job that often goes unnoticed.
10 Things in Maine Cheaper Right Now Than a Dozen Eggs
Well, there goes a cheap meal that was a go-to. Eggs right now, according to CNN, are almost 60% more expensive than they were last year. Now we all probably thought it was due to the crappy economy and inflation. You aren't wrong, but the biggest reason for the little egg price hike is a terrible avian flu outbreak! Millions of chickens perished because of it. Right now in Maine, the average price for eggs (and it varies wildly) is around $5.50. Prices can go as high as 8 bucks for organic to 3 dollars for a 6-pack.
Didn’t Get Enough This Weekend? Central Maine Has Another Snow Storm on The Way This Week
It was quite a weekend here in Central Maine wasn't it, folks? Why did it seem like the sleet, snow, rain and ice that we got this weekend lasted forever. Seriously, it seemed like it was precipitating for days on end. I guess technically it kind of was. And, why can't we just get a regular snow storm this year? You know, one that is just regular fluffy snow and nothing else. Instead we have been bombarded with these systems that bring a little snow, but then follow it up with rain or ice.
WGME
Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
These 30 Stunning Photos of Maine Sunsets Are an Explosion of Color and Beauty
Sunsets. It happens every day. However, sometimes, if we're lucky, the sky is painted with all of the colors of the rainbow. This happened last night when all of us Mainers looked to the sky and saw hue of pink, orange, red with tints of yellow, blue and even a rainbow made an appearance in some parts of Maine.
Look at This Amazing Storage Container Home From the Maine Cabin Masters
You would never guess, but those Maine Cabin Masters are at it again. The nationally popular Maine cabin building crew continue to amaze with their design and craftsmanship. One of their latest episodes is a perfect example of this. In Season 7, Episode 714, the Cabin Masters met the Barnett...
WMTW
Snow and ice intensify in Maine through the afternoon
Maine — A large ocean storm is causing bands of winter weather to move onshore. Some rounds of heavy snow and mixed precipitation are expected through midnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect through midnight for slippery snow and ice covered roads. A winter storm warning is in effect for downeast Maine.
WMTW
Snow and sleet to impact Maine through late tonight
An off shore storm is causing bands of winter weather to move on shore. Rounds of heavy mixed precipitation will move through Maine Monday late morning into the evening hours. The bulk of the snow, sleet and freezing rain will be downeast. A winter weather advisory for snow and sleet covered roads goes through midnight Tuesday. 1-3” of accumulation possible by late tonight. Highs in the low 30s.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Can Any Mainers Legally Use Tire Chains, or Just Big Giant Trucks?
The roads lately have all made us wish we drove snow cats. Remember those big machines they drove in the original version of The Shining? The first time I ever saw that movie, I was obsessed with the idea of the snow cats. It's basically an SUV type deal with snow tracks on it instead of tires. Kind of like, half snowmobile, half road vehicle.
How a chance encounter led a Maine writer to 'maybe the most meaningful book I ever wrote'
PORTLAND, Maine — “I LOVED rabbits when I was little,” Tonya Shevenell confides. “I thought about them, drew them, talked about them, and wanted to talk TO them.”. No surprise, then, that Shevenell has now written a children’s book called “Hop Onward Rabbit Rabbit,” the story of a lonely New England cottontail on a quest to find others of its kind. The inspiration for the book came to her early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when she saw a rabbit outdoors one day —an occurrence that is exceedingly rare.
WMTW
Another round of snow expected later in the week
Maine — Our next storm system is expected to track south of the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing moderate snowfall to the area. Snow will begin to fall late Thursday afternoon and last through Thursday night. The heaviest snow should end Friday morning, but snow showers may linger through the day.
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
WMTW
In rare move, National Hurricane Center tracks winter storm impacting Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — In a rare move, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory Monday about a powerful ocean storm that was impacting Maine with snow and ice. Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June through November but forecasters said the storm Monday formed a closed circulation not associated with any frontal boundaries and had started to take on some sub-tropical characteristics.
Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With Your Interior Lights On?
Because we plunge into what feels like endless darkness for 6 months out of the year, lights in all forms and fashions are important to people in Maine. That includes on the road, where headlights have been required with even the slightest hint of darkness or inclement weather. But what about your interior lights? Interior lights have often been a gray area for drivers, unsure whether or not they can be used while simultaneously operating a vehicle.
newscentermaine.com
Snow, sleet, freezing rain Monday make for slick conditions statewide
PORTLAND, Maine — It's a bit of a mess out there right now, with all forms of precipitation being represented: snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain. There's a strong warm nose aloft in the atmosphere, so if anything, the trend will be for areas that are snow to change to sleet and those that are seeing sleet will change to freezing rain. (Remember: Sleet pings and freezing rain clings)
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
WGME
Maine wardens say to consider all bodies of water unsafe right now
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Ice fishermen usually look forward to January 1. It's traditionally the kickoff to the season, but not this year. "That date has since come and gone and ice conditions just aren't there where they normally would be," Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce said. Maine's warmer than usual winter has...
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2