NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Woman shot near Andrew Square on Sunday night
Live Boston is reporting that a woman was shot in front of a liquor store on Dorchester Ave. on Sunday night. BPD and Boston EMS were on the scene. No further details are available. Photo via Live Boston.
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student killed in rollover crash in Berkley
TAUNTON, Mass. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday afternoon that a student was killed in a “tragic automobile crash” early Sunday morning in Berkley, Massachusetts. According to law enforcement sources, the fatal rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
cambridgeday.com
Unarmed response to mental heath crises emerges as theme at a protest after death
Unarmed response to mental heath crises emerges as theme at a protest after death. Complaints about a lack of police body cameras faded Saturday at a protest over the death of Arif Sayed Faisal, a 20-year-old in Cambridgeport, as attention shifted to the lack of an unarmed response for people experiencing mental health crises.
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
Police seek 5 suspects wanted in Boston assault
BOSTON - Boston Police are seeking five suspects wanted for an assault on New Year's Day. Police say a man was punched and kicked several times by a group of men in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday night, Boston Police released surveillance images and descriptions of the suspects: Suspect #1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest. Suspect #2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
whdh.com
Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay
BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
cambridgeday.com
Attend meetings in Cambridge from Jan. 16-22, including questions around a shooting by police
Attend meetings in Cambridge from Jan. 16-22, including questions around a shooting by police. Charter Review Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group gets a 30-minute presentation on current municipal budgeting, takes 30 minutes for Q&A and looks at potential changes to the process. Watchable by Zoom video conferencing. Art at...
cambridgeday.com
Attend meetings in Somerville from Jan. 16-22, including parking enforcement and a pot shop
Attend meetings in Somerville from Jan. 16-22, including parking enforcement and a pot shop. City Council Legislative Matters Committee, 6 p.m. Tuesday. The committee considers how to help the city respond to parking violations more quickly, including enabling community members to report violations via the 311 customer service hotline and technology that lets Traffic and Parking staff monitor specific spots and determine remotely whether a violation has taken place. Watchable by videoconferencing.
Next Weather Alert: Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday
BOSTON - The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for light accumulating snow and strong and gusty winds tonight through Monday. An ocean storm, way offshore, will be wobbling over the next 36 hours while strengthening. While the storm is forecast to have no direct impact, it will get close enough to allow for winds to increase, especially along the coast, and light precipitation to develop Saturday night through Monday. A band of light snow/mix will move in over the Cape through the early hours of Sunday morning, inching closer to the South Coast and South Shore through...
liveboston617.org
Domestic Dispute on Dorchester Ave Leads to One Stabbed and One in Custody
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 22:45 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers from Districts B-2 and C-11 responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was stabbed on the corner of E. Cottage Street and Dorchester Avenue. Initial reports suggested the incident was domestic violence related.
universalhub.com
A wily coyote saunters into the Back Bay, evades animal control for hours
Liz Robson had a roadrunner's-eye view for a few hours today of a coyote running around Back Street along Storrow Drive for several hours today, successfully evading Boston Animal Control, which apparently didn't have any fresh paint with which to create a tunnel on the side of the building to stun him.
whdh.com
Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police
An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
Police find missing Pawtucket man
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Pawtucket man.
whdh.com
Security footage shows Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster in Swampscott hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
