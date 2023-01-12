Read full article on original website
Related
PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop...
Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night. The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. During the course […]
WGAL
UPDATE: Luzerne county shooting, now a homicide
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were sent to Regal Cinema in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, for reported “shots being fired." It was determined that a 19-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby area of the cinema. According to state police,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen dies after being shot inside movie theater in Luzerne County
HAZLE TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old was fatally shot inside a movie theater in Luzerne County. State police say the young man was shot around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the arcade area of the Regal Cinemas 10 at the Laurel Mall complex in Hazle Township. The shooter then fled the...
Two missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir, police say
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
Car crashes into Petco, police investigating
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
Police searching for suspect in Luzerne County robbery
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Luzerne County Friday night. White Haven Police say a man robbed the Exxon Mobil gas station along the 500 block of Church Street in the borough around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say the man...
19-year-old dead following Regal Cinema shooting
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the 19-year-old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has died from the gunshot wound sustained in the Hazle Township Regal Cinema. State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of […]
Man Kills Himself In Berks Domestic Disturbance That Brought Major Police Presence
A man took his own life during a domestic disturbance involving a female that brought a major police response to the scene in Berks County over the weekend. Police responded to reports of a domestic incident on Morgantown Road just south of Westley Road around 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Robeson police said.
Teen shot at movie theater
Luzerne County, Pa. — A 19-year-old was shot in the lobby of a movie theater Saturday night, police say. On Saturday, Jan. 14, around 8:15 p.m., troopers from PSP Hazleton were dispatched to the Regal Cinema, 400 Laurel Mall Drive, Hazle Township, for a report of shots being fired. Through investigation, it was determined the teen, identified as Luis Manuel Luna of Hazleton, was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby...
Scranton pair charged with child endangerment
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say. According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano. Police say the house was in […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened to shoot first responders charged
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 34-year-old Berks County man was arrested for aggravated assault on Oct. 7, 2022, in Spring Township, Berks County after police say he allegedly threatened to shoot a group of first responders. First responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Chapel Hill at...
Woman pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of fiancé
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County woman has pled guilty to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in 2021. Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell tells Eyewitness News Eileen Dougherty, 42, from Scranton, pled guilty on Friday to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in March, 2021. Documents show Doughtery was sentenced to […]
Schuylkill County teen dead after three-car crash
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County 17-year-old was pronounced dead as a result of a three-car crash Thursday morning. State police say they responded to State Route 209 in Williams Township for the report of a three-car crash at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators said a 74-year-old man had been driving north […]
local21news.com
Gunshots fired into Met-Ed building in Lebanon
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating recent bullet holes found at a Met-Ed building after an alleged shooting. According to South Lebanon Township Police, officers reported to the scene on Jan. 13 at around 5:57 a.m. on the 600 block of S. 5th Ave. After investigating the...
76-year-old shot in gunpoint robbery while walking to store in Reading, cops say
Police in Reading, Berks County, asked for the public’s help in tracking down the gunman in an armed robbery and shooting Friday night, according to a news release from the department. It was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday in the city’s 200 block of Wood Street, police said....
pahomepage.com
Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps
Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps. Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing …. Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne County...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
Shooter opened fire on group that included four-year-old
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three to five rounds into a crowd last weekend. Coy Daniel Thornton told the group of five people, which included a four-year-old boy, that he would “show them crazy” after an argument on Jan. 7 just before midnight in the 1900 block of Walters Road, police said. After going into his home, Thornton returned with a handgun and fired at the crowd, according to the affidavit. ...
Two arrested, drugs seized following Wyoming Ave investigation
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement officials say two people were arrested and drugs were seized following an investigation on Wyoming Avenue. Investigators from the Wyoming Regional Police Department, Pittston City Special Investigations Unit, and Luzerne County Drug Task Force were seen serving a search warrant in the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue […]
Comments / 0