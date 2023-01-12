Read full article on original website
WCJB
Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
WCJB
From Bo Diddley Plaza to Citizen’s Field: Gainesville’s annual MLK Day parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight days of Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance events culminated with three successive events. The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida held its Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Monday morning. The event annually takes place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Garden located in front of City Hall.
WCJB
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
WCJB
Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
WCJB
‘We got to break these cycles of violence’: Residents concerned after drive-by shooting injures teenager
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering at the hospital after a drive-by shooting took place outside of the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County on Sunday. Gainesville police officers said someone drove up Southeast 4th street around 4:00pm. The pastor from Gainesville Vineyard, Michael Raburn said...
alachuachronicle.com
NW 6th Street closed Saturday morning between NW 7th Ave and NW 8th Ave
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, January 14, NW 6th Street will be closed between 7th Ave and 8th Ave. The closure is expected to last between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The closure is for Gainesville Police Department’s Open House for its Public Service Academy.
wogx.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Fair Chance Hiring ordinance may be ripe for a court challenge
Recently the City of Gainesville passed an ordinance that prohibits employers from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal background before extending a job offer. The major change appears to be doing the criminal background check last instead of first. I have no problem with giving a second chance to someone...
alachuachronicle.com
Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Dr. Ana Sanchez Secures National Honor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ana Amelia Sanchez, MD, HMDC, FAAHPM, Chief Medical Officer of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, has been awarded one of the nation’s highest medical honors. Dr. Sanchez and only 66 other physicians in the United States are now Fellows of the Academy of Hospice & Palliative Care Medicine (FAAHPM). The Academy’s fellowship process began over a year ago and required a substantial time commitment from applicants to cover the highly comprehensive milestone-based educational curriculum.
WCJB
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
alachuachronicle.com
New Miss Gainesville, Miss Gainesville’s Outstanding Teen, and Miss Florida Gator’s Outstanding Teen selected
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday evening, Alexandra de Roos (19) was chosen as the new Miss Gainesville. Held at Lincoln Middle School, the Miss Gainesville Scholarship Competition featured 16 candidates from around our state. Moments after being selected, Ms. de Roos shared her excitement about winning the Miss Gainesville...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace after reportedly hitting staff members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Altonio Lee Richardson, 40, was arrested early this morning at GRACE Marketplace after police and staff gave him multiple chances to stay on a cold night. Richardson was asked to leave the property multiple times before a staff member called 911 just after midnight, asking police...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
villages-news.com
Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square
I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
fsunews.com
Remembering Rosewood 100 Years Later
This past week, Jan. 8-14, Floridians, scholars and descendants of survivors from the Rosewood Massacre gathered together in Gainesville to remember and reflect on the 100th-year anniversary. On Jan. 1, 1923, a mob of white men in Levy county began a deadly rampage on the town of Rosewood after responding...
mainstreetdailynews.com
A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
Lake City resident wins over $31,500 in last Fantasy 5 drawing
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City resident is one of five winners in the last Fantasy 5 drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, each winner took home $31,733.02. The winning numbers were 4-9-11-18-28. Cash4Life also had drawings for its $1,000 A Day For Life and $1,000 A Week...
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
