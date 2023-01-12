Read full article on original website
Related
Son tells mom that he's 'scared of her' and she responds with a great lesson in parenting
'I know this might be a little shocking but I do sometimes actually find you a little scary.'
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Stay-at-home mom shares her life 'without the filters' and parents everywhere can relate
In the age of social media, it’s easy for moms to feel bad about themselves. Given the “positivity bias” of social media, parents are much more likely to share idealized pictures of their families that make everyone else feel like they’re the only ones who don’t have it together.A study published in “Computers in Human Behavior” found that being confronted with “idealized motherhood” can increase anxiety and put unnecessary pressure on your mental health.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Women's Health
'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Gets Flooded With Strong Opinions After Sharing Her Parenting Rule
HGTV star Erin Napier wears many hats. Erin and her husband Ben share two young daughters, Helen and Mae, and they're very careful about protecting their identities on social media. She wrote an in-depth post on why she and Ben have come to a controversial decision for their young daughters.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Biological mother who voluntarily signed away parental rights wants to meet daughter after 17 years
A 40-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to tell her story about how she gave up her parental rights to the daughter she gave birth to 17 years ago. She now would like to meet the teenager and must go through the child's father who raised her.
Teen girl fails to notice sister sleeping with full face of makeup, can't figure out why her makeup sponge is wet daily
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and her siblings were three years apart. She had an older brother who was six years older, an older sister who was three years older, and a younger sister who was three years younger.
Passenger Telling Mom to Control Toddler on Flight Dragged: 'Shut Them Up'
A man has been slammed for shouting expletives at a pregnant mom and her child. One Mumsnet user wrote, "You should have accidentally spilled a drink on him."
Brittany Mahomes Shares a Stinky Side of Parenting Toddlers in a Hilarious New Video
When it comes to the not-so-pleasant side of parenting, Brittany Mahomes is keeping it real…and we can’t stop laughing. She posted a new video of her and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Skye, and it reveals the stinky side of life with toddlers. The 22-month-old is playing on the floor in a new video posted to Brittany’s Instagram story yesterday. She looks adorable as always with her messy blonde curls pulled up in a ponytail and a colorful smiley-face shirt on. But the little girl wasn’t just playing — she was also doing her business in her diaper. “Sterling, did you poop?” Brittany...
After Getting Beaten as a Form of Punishment in Childhood, Woman Learns a Valuable Lesson
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I don’t know about you but I grew up at a time when corporal punishment was the way to punish kids at school and home. Oh, the beatings were so brutal and intense that I can’t even imagine how we survived. Looking back, knowing what I know now, I can’t but imagine what was going on in a child’s mind when they were being beaten, being in so much pain and at the same time they’re being asked to shut up or else spanking will be extended.
intheknow.com
Toddler claims to work 2 part-time jobs in hilarious TikTok: ‘He needs to be promoted’
This mom’s hilarious video of her toddler claiming to have two jobs has viewers losing it all over TikTok. TikToker and parent Azha Prather’s (@awoodbp) son Semaj has a busy schedule for a toddler, as shown in a recent video where the adorable little boy explains that he works two jobs, and his hilarious statements regarding his contribution to the workforce have viewers in stitches.
Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad
Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.
msn.com
‘She never has enough money’: I was adopted by a wealthy family, but my biological grandma says I need to financially support her — and buy her a condo
My biological mom died when I was a toddler, and the state felt that my grandmother wasn’t appropriate as a placement given that they found she had mental-health issues at that time. I was adopted by an upper-class family, and all communication with my biological grandma was prohibited after the adoption.
Woman criticized by friend because her kids are only allowed to watch TV on the weekends
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Technology has been taking over everything, especially our kids. While we should all appreciate the progress that's been made over the years in technology, it shouldn't leave us completely out of touch with the tangible things around us.
TODAY.com
All new respect for single parents, from a solo foster dad
I haven’t showered in three days and my nights have been reduced to three hours of sleep. I look down at my shirt and wonder if I’m looking at yogurt or puke. Yet these crazy days have made me want to sit down and write because I want to commend, encourage, and honor single parents for the sheer volume of work they put in daily to parent on their own. Each one deserves praise, not to mention a little break and a bag of groceries.
pethelpful.com
Horse Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Because He's Not the Center of Attention
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every parent has experienced their little ones throwing a tantrum. And yes, that goes for animal parents too. Tantrums can be thrown for something as little as a parent taking a toy away or because they can’t have ice cream for dinner. And the reason behind this horse’s tantrum is something we’ve seen before.
Parents Are Confessing What They've Learned After Having Kids, And They Really Did Not Hold Back
"Pregnancy is magical — just sometimes that magic is more like a witch's curse."
Comments / 0