Stay-at-home mom shares her life 'without the filters' and parents everywhere can relate

In the age of social media, it’s easy for moms to feel bad about themselves. Given the “positivity bias” of social media, parents are much more likely to share idealized pictures of their families that make everyone else feel like they’re the only ones who don’t have it together.A study published in “Computers in Human Behavior” found that being confronted with “idealized motherhood” can increase anxiety and put unnecessary pressure on your mental health.
Brittany Mahomes Shares a Stinky Side of Parenting Toddlers in a Hilarious New Video

When it comes to the not-so-pleasant side of parenting, Brittany Mahomes is keeping it real…and we can’t stop laughing. She posted a new video of her and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Skye, and it reveals the stinky side of life with toddlers. The 22-month-old is playing on the floor in a new video posted to Brittany’s Instagram story yesterday. She looks adorable as always with her messy blonde curls pulled up in a ponytail and a colorful smiley-face shirt on. But the little girl wasn’t just playing — she was also doing her business in her diaper. “Sterling, did you poop?” Brittany...
After Getting Beaten as a Form of Punishment in Childhood, Woman Learns a Valuable Lesson

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I don’t know about you but I grew up at a time when corporal punishment was the way to punish kids at school and home. Oh, the beatings were so brutal and intense that I can’t even imagine how we survived. Looking back, knowing what I know now, I can’t but imagine what was going on in a child’s mind when they were being beaten, being in so much pain and at the same time they’re being asked to shut up or else spanking will be extended.
Toddler claims to work 2 part-time jobs in hilarious TikTok: ‘He needs to be promoted’

This mom’s hilarious video of her toddler claiming to have two jobs has viewers losing it all over TikTok. TikToker and parent Azha Prather’s (@awoodbp) son Semaj has a busy schedule for a toddler, as shown in a recent video where the adorable little boy explains that he works two jobs, and his hilarious statements regarding his contribution to the workforce have viewers in stitches.
‘She never has enough money’: I was adopted by a wealthy family, but my biological grandma says I need to financially support her — and buy her a condo

My biological mom died when I was a toddler, and the state felt that my grandmother wasn’t appropriate as a placement given that they found she had mental-health issues at that time. I was adopted by an upper-class family, and all communication with my biological grandma was prohibited after the adoption.
All new respect for single parents, from a solo foster dad

I haven’t showered in three days and my nights have been reduced to three hours of sleep. I look down at my shirt and wonder if I’m looking at yogurt or puke. Yet these crazy days have made me want to sit down and write because I want to commend, encourage, and honor single parents for the sheer volume of work they put in daily to parent on their own. Each one deserves praise, not to mention a little break and a bag of groceries.
Horse Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Because He's Not the Center of Attention

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every parent has experienced their little ones throwing a tantrum. And yes, that goes for animal parents too. Tantrums can be thrown for something as little as a parent taking a toy away or because they can’t have ice cream for dinner. And the reason behind this horse’s tantrum is something we’ve seen before.

