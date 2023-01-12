Read full article on original website
Barkin: Terminal rate for Fed depends on path of inflation -Fox Business
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The stopping point for Federal Reserve interest rate increases will depend on the path of inflation, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin said on Tuesday. “We can’t declare victory too soon,” Barkin said in comments on Fox Business, adding that he would not want to...
Leak of secretive Cuban reserves data stirs confusion, concern
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s state-run media has created a stir among economists, diplomats and creditors by publishing an estimate of the Communist-run island’s international reserves, an elusive data long considered a “state secret” there. Buried deep in a two-part, 2,000-word analysis of the economy earlier...
US stocks close mixed as Dow dives nearly 400 points on weak Goldman Sachs earnings
Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley noted the more challenging macroeconomic environment, and saw declines in dealmaking.
Fed’s Williams: Making economy inclusive has benefits for overall activity
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said on Tuesday that the economy does better when everyone gets a shot at participating. “An inclusive economy doesn’t just help those that are in need of more or different opportunities, rather, it boosts the economy more broadly,” Williams said in opening remarks for a conference at his bank.
Biden welcomes the Warriors, pledges support for California
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday as he expressed concern for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather. “We’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California, and our heart...
U.S. Supreme Court asks for govt views on blockbuster Apple/Caltech patent dispute
(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday asked for the Biden Administration’s views on Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc’s bid to revive their challenges to patents owned by the California Institute of Technology, in a dispute in which Caltech previously won $1.1 billion in damages from the companies.
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.
Citi CEO says Fed could slow interest rate hikes by early summer – CNBC
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes in late spring or early summer, in an interview with CNBC. After months of relentlessly raising interest rates, the Fed in December signaled it would pare back the pace of its hikes as the full effects of the central bank’s policy tightening flow through into the economy.
Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the...
Davos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Tuesday
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – The first day of official programming at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting kicked off on Tuesday with bold declarations by Europe and China in attempts to bolster their positions in the world. The European Union will counter the U.S.’s game-changing Inflation Reduction...
U.S. household spending gains moderated in December, NY Fed says
NEW YORK (Reuters) – American households are cutting back on spending, but are doing so from very high levels, a New York Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday. The regional Fed bank said the median increase in household spending last month tipped down to 7.7%, from a record high of 9% in August. December’s spending increase was also well above the 5.1% increase seen in December 2021 and was higher than the 2.5% rise booked in December 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations Household Spending Survey.
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs – Sky News
(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp is contemplating cutting about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles, U.K broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)
U.S. consumers in ‘good shape’ as wages grow: BofA CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – U.S. consumers are still in “pretty good shape” and their wages are growing even as the Federal Reserve continues to withdraw excess liquidity from the system, Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.
Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying “more unified and powerful action” was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime...
Dutch to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will send a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Rutte is currently in Washington D.C. meeting U.S. President Joe Biden. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean)
Column-Bank of Japan shift exposes global bond cracks: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Japan risks pulling the rug from under the much-touted “year of the bond.”. Further changes to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) policy could bring more Japanese money back home, against a backdrop of rising hedging costs that are already weighing on domestic investors’ demand for overseas bonds.
