ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville

Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Blackhorse Pub and Brewery Closed Downtown; New Concept Coming to 430 Gay Street

It was about four-and-a-half years ago that Blackhorse Pub and Brewery opened at 430 S. Gay Street. It replaced 5 Bar, a more upscale restaurant, with a more affordable kind of option. Last week the owners announced the closing of that location, indicating they had been bought out by the new owners of the building who were placing their own concept at the location.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Additions coming to Anakeesta

There are some new things to look forward to at Anakeesta this year. In the spring, the attraction will debut its new coaster called Hellbender. There are some new things to look forward to at Anakeesta this year. In the spring, the attraction will debut its new coaster called Hellbender.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

MLK Skate day at the Change Center

There's a growing effort to get more of the younger generation involved in MLK commemorative events. UT's Office of Diversity and Engagement hosted an MLK State Day at the Change Center bringing kids from across Knoxville together. MLK Skate day at the Change Center. There's a growing effort to get...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m …. Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst life expectancy

The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s county health rankings. Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst …. The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Honoring MLK in Knoxville

The Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission in Knoxville rounded out their weeklong celebration of the man with a memorial tribute service at Overcoming Believers Church Monday. Honoring MLK in Knoxville. The Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission in Knoxville rounded out their weeklong celebration of the man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What to know about the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair

Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side to discuss what people can expect at the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair. WATE Midday News. What to know about the upcoming Aging Adult Resource …. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Endangered Young Adult Alert: John Tipton

An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. News at 11 on 1/16. The Seven on...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Crime Stoppers Spotlight: KPD searching for theft suspect

The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect, Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley shares more about it. WATE Midday News. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: KPD searching for theft …. The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect, Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley shares...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee death row inmate dies

A man convicted of murder in Blount County has died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row. A man convicted of murder in Blount County has died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy