It was about four-and-a-half years ago that Blackhorse Pub and Brewery opened at 430 S. Gay Street. It replaced 5 Bar, a more upscale restaurant, with a more affordable kind of option. Last week the owners announced the closing of that location, indicating they had been bought out by the new owners of the building who were placing their own concept at the location.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO