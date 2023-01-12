Read full article on original website
WATE
Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville
Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville.
insideofknoxville.com
Blackhorse Pub and Brewery Closed Downtown; New Concept Coming to 430 Gay Street
It was about four-and-a-half years ago that Blackhorse Pub and Brewery opened at 430 S. Gay Street. It replaced 5 Bar, a more upscale restaurant, with a more affordable kind of option. Last week the owners announced the closing of that location, indicating they had been bought out by the new owners of the building who were placing their own concept at the location.
WATE
Additions coming to Anakeesta
There are some new things to look forward to at Anakeesta this year. In the spring, the attraction will debut its new coaster called Hellbender.
WATE
Crews respond to ‘significant accident’ in East Knoxville
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
WATE
MLK Skate day at the Change Center
There's a growing effort to get more of the younger generation involved in MLK commemorative events. UT's Office of Diversity and Engagement hosted an MLK State Day at the Change Center bringing kids from across Knoxville together.
WATE
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
WATE
Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst life expectancy
The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings.
Knoxville bakery adjusts as egg prices remain high
Egg prices have risen affecting consumers and businesses. The average price for a dozen eggs surpassed $3 for only the second time ever.
WATE
Honoring MLK in Knoxville
The Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission in Knoxville rounded out their weeklong celebration of the man with a memorial tribute service at Overcoming Believers Church Monday.
Wall fire causes damage to Knoxville home
A home was heavily damaged after a fire burned a wall Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
Knoxville facility named to 2023 Best Nursing Home list by Newsweek
A Knoxville nursing home has been recognized in Tennessee according to the Newsweek Best Nursing Homes 2023 list. According to a news release, this is the fourth time the facility received national recognition.
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
WATE
What to know about the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair
Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side to discuss what people can expect at the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair.
WATE
Endangered Young Adult Alert: John Tipton
An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Bojangles hard sweet tea coming to stores later this year
Beloved chicken chain Bojangles has announced they will enter store isles with a new alcoholic sweet tea that will launch later this year.
WATE
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: KPD searching for theft suspect
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect, Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley shares more about it.
$640,000 lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WATE
Tennessee death row inmate dies
A man convicted of murder in Blount County has died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
