Morgan County, AL

Strong storm and tornadoes leave debris strewn across the Southeast in its wake

By Misty Severi, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
The Independent

Moment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security camera

Security camera footage captures the moment a tornado tuned over a semi-truck in LaGrange, Georgia, amid extreme weather conditions on Friday, 13 January.At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns have been reported across several US states.A deadly storm system has barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama.Suspected tornado damage reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia, the National Weather Service said.This footage, from near the Alabama state line, shows the strength of the storm, flipping a semi-truck on its side.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionAlireza Akbari: Tory MP condemns Iran’s ‘heinous’ executionCivil engineering firm fined more than £4m after staff strike M6 overhead powerlines
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit

Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
ALABAMA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Tornado Watch Issued for Metro Southern California Ahead of Strongest Storm Since January 2010; Complete Coverage

Southern California Weather Force has issued four additional alerts ahead of the strongest storm system not seen since January 2010, making this system an official Category Six out of Six system, the strongest category possible in the Southern California Weather Force system. The Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Waterspout Watch, and Winter Weather Advisory have been activated. For those details, along with the rain, snow, and wind models, read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

