Strong storm and tornadoes leave debris strewn across the Southeast in its wake

Harrowing Videos Show 'Extremely Dangerous' Tornado Hit Alabama
More than a dozen reports of tornadoes were made in Alabama as severe storms rocked the Southeast on Thursday.
WATCH: Drone video shows Alabama tornado damage
Drone video shows extensive damage in Selma and Greensboro, Alabama, after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the state.Jan. 13, 2023.
How to stay safe in your mobile home during a tornado
About 54% of home tornado fatalities occur in mobile or manufactured homes. For those who can’t leave to find shelter, here are tips on how to make those homes safer.
Moment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security camera
Security camera footage captures the moment a tornado tuned over a semi-truck in LaGrange, Georgia, amid extreme weather conditions on Friday, 13 January.At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns have been reported across several US states.A deadly storm system has barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama.Suspected tornado damage reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia, the National Weather Service said.This footage, from near the Alabama state line, shows the strength of the storm, flipping a semi-truck on its side.
Selma tornado: The latest storm damage photos
A large tornado struck parts of Selma, Alabama, on Thursday leaving damage across large areas of the city, early reports indicate.
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way
Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.
Bomb cyclone update – at least 50 dead with bodies found frozen in cars as record-breaking monster storm batters US
AT least 50 people are feared to have been killed as a huge winter storm continues to pummel the United States. Thousands of Americans still remain without power and drivers have been found dead in their cars after being left stranded on snow-covered highways and interstates. Temperatures plunged to a...
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
'The floor disappeared under my feet': Trapped tornado survivors waited hours for rescue, hoping ceiling wouldn't collapse
Randall McCloud saw trees fall and the porch get pulled apart as he watched from the entrance of his mother's central Alabama house Thursday -- and it was about to get much worse.
Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit
Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
Why the National Weather Service is calling this a 'once-in-a-generation event'
A developing "bomb cyclone" prompted alerts for tens of millions of people from Washington state to Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will affect much of the country, but the most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the details.
Tornado Watch Issued for Metro Southern California Ahead of Strongest Storm Since January 2010; Complete Coverage
Southern California Weather Force has issued four additional alerts ahead of the strongest storm system not seen since January 2010, making this system an official Category Six out of Six system, the strongest category possible in the Southern California Weather Force system. The Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Waterspout Watch, and Winter Weather Advisory have been activated. For those details, along with the rain, snow, and wind models, read on for details …
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
WATCH: Alabama Resident Completely Loses It After Lightning Strikes Near Her Home
Alabama is one of the stormiest states in the country, so residents have grown used to the weather. But no matter how many storms someone lives through, they can never be prepared to have a flash of a lightning strike right in front of their eyes. One resident living in...
