104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Rublev tames Thiem, Sabalenka and Garcia stroll as Melbourne sizzles
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Fifth seed Andrey Rublev brought an end to the Australian Open campaign of former Grand Slam champion Dominic Thiem in the opening round on Tuesday when he overpowered the Austrian 6-3 6-4 6-2 on a sweltering John Cain Arena. Thiem, a finalist at Melbourne Park...
Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Melbourne Park precinct during the Australian Open after a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country. Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, posted a picture showing a Russian flag hanging from a bush...
Cricket-West Indies recall fast bowler Gabriel for Zimbabwe tests
(Reuters) – West Indies have recalled fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and left-arm spinners Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican for the two-test series in Zimbabwe, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday. CWI named a 15-member squad for the series, which will begin with the first test on Feb....
INEOS formally enters on Manchester United sale process- spokesman
LONDON (Reuters) – Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS has formally entered into the Premier League soccer club Manchester United sale process, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. “I can confirm that we have formally put ourselves into the process,” the spokesperson said without adding details. The information was published...
Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG
(Reuters) – Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year’s World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
Yunus Musah Named U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year
The 20-year-old Valencia midfielder established himself as a critical part of the USMNT setup by starting all four matches at the 2022 World Cup.
Rallying-Sainz reveals he broke his back in Dakar crash
(Reuters) – Carlos Sainz senior, father of the Ferrari Formula One driver of the same name, revealed on Monday that he broke his back in a Dakar Rally crash last week. The 60-year-old Spaniard, a triple winner of the endurance event and also a double world rally champion, was injured when his electric hybrid Audi rolled on the ninth stage in Saudi Arabia last Tuesday.
