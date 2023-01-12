ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer-Club needs to explain strategy, not just me, says Spurs boss Conte

LONDON (Reuters) – Explaining the current malaise at Tottenham Hotspur should not be his job alone, according to head coach Antonio Conte as he attempts to halt the club’s Premier League slide. Tottenham have picked up only four points from four games since the Premier League resumed after...
INEOS formally enters on Manchester United sale process- spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) – Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS has formally entered into the Premier League soccer club Manchester United sale process, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. “I can confirm that we have formally put ourselves into the process,” the spokesperson said without adding details. The information was published...

