KSAT 12
Bandera County GOP leaders indicted, accused in fraudulent document scheme
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Two top officials with the Republican Party of Bandera County were arrested Friday, days after the pair was indicted in connection with a fraudulent document scheme. Conrad Striegl, 73 and Cari Rene Leith, 62, were each charged with fraudulent securing of document execution between $2,500...
KTSA
Bexar County Jail inmate commits suicide in cell
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail committed suicide in his cell Thursday afternoon. He was discovered at around 12:30 P.M. during a face to face observation check. Medical personnel did attempt to save the man’s life but he was pronounced...
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KSAT 12
‘Ordered Hit’: The double life and murder of Officer Julian Pesina
A little after 10 p.m. on May 4, 2014, outside of the Notorious Ink Tattoo and Piercing Shop in Balcones Heights, Julian Pesina was supposed to be meeting with Jerry “Spooks” Idrogo. Both men were members of the gang known as the Texas Mexican Mafia. The meet-up was...
KSAT 12
Seguin police officer helps saves motorcyclist’s life following crash with big rig
SAN ANTONIO – A Seguin police officer was credited for saving a motorcyclist’s life following a crash with a semi-truck early Sunday morning. The Seguin Police Department said Officer Justin Morin witnessed the crash just after 2 a.m. while patrolling the area in the 3500 block of N. State Highway 123 Bypass, near North Austin Street.
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after West Side shooting, 2 suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is recovering in an area hospital and two suspects are on the run after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur and Merida Street.
KSAT 12
2 young women found shot to death inside hotel room on NE Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two young women were found shot to death Tuesday morning at a hotel on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. Hotel housekeepers found the victims, both believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, around 11 a.m. at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.
KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
Video shows gunfire during street takeover on I-10 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A part of Interstate-10 was taken over Sunday night by a group of drivers doing donuts, and firing gunshots. The gunfire was caught on video from a driver stuck in the mayhem near I-10 and Callaghan. As of Monday night, the video posted on TikTok has more than 4 million views.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenage suspect arrested for vape cartridge deal gone wrong
SAN ANTONIO – According to authorities, Zane West, 17, was arrested Saturday night. The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened near the 16400 block of Henderson Pass around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. The affidavit states that a 17-year-old victim was meeting up with some...
KTSA
San Antonio police release numbers from holiday crime-fighting task force
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The holidays are generally a time for celebrations, reunions, and lots of gift-giving, but the San Antonio Police Department is generally busy with other obvious functions. New numbers from the 2022 Holiday Burglary, Motor Vehicle, and Theft of Vehicle Task Force, and the results...
KSAT 12
Viral video shows dangerous highway ‘takeover’ on I-10 leading to gunshots, multi-car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A video that has millions of views on social media shows a dangerous scene on a busy highway on the Northwest Side. The video was recorded Sunday night on Interstate 10 near Callaghan Road. You can hear gunshots and see the aftermath of what’s often referred to as a street car takeover.
Texas man dragged 500 feet by truck; family seeks help for his recovery
Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning.
KSAT 12
Man bragged about stabbing another man in face, neck following argument, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the face and neck last month near the Hays Street Bridge. San Antonio police said on the night of Dec. 27, a 46-year-old man and a woman had an argument under the bridge, and several people demanded that he leave the group.
Bandera Bulletin
Bandera GOP leaders arrested, indicted on fraud
Bandera County Republican Party Chair Butch Streigl and Treasurer René Leith turned themselves into the Bandera County Jail Friday morning following indictments for fraudulent securing of document execution, according to paperwork filed with the Bandera County District Clerk. The two indictments stem from a March 8, 2022, incident in...
KTSA
Victim, witnesses provide conflicting stories in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two people involved in the shooting of a teenager on the West side. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur at around 2 P.M. Sunday. That’s where they found the 18 year old victim with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
Man dies in car crash after Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies police chase
He was evading arrest, BCSO said.
KSAT 12
Man shot during meetup at North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during an overnight meetup at a North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said they received a call at around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a complex in the 11700 block of Braesview, near NW Military Highway. There...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for DWI after attempting to flee scene of rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after they attempted to flee the scene of a rollover crash on the city’s North East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Montgomery Drive. Police said...
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
