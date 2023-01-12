ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
KTSA

Bexar County Jail inmate commits suicide in cell

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail committed suicide in his cell Thursday afternoon. He was discovered at around 12:30 P.M. during a face to face observation check. Medical personnel did attempt to save the man’s life but he was pronounced...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

2 young women found shot to death inside hotel room on NE Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two young women were found shot to death Tuesday morning at a hotel on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. Hotel housekeepers found the victims, both believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, around 11 a.m. at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teenage suspect arrested for vape cartridge deal gone wrong

SAN ANTONIO – According to authorities, Zane West, 17, was arrested Saturday night. The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened near the 16400 block of Henderson Pass around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. The affidavit states that a 17-year-old victim was meeting up with some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Bandera GOP leaders arrested, indicted on fraud

Bandera County Republican Party Chair Butch Streigl and Treasurer René Leith turned themselves into the Bandera County Jail Friday morning following indictments for fraudulent securing of document execution, according to paperwork filed with the Bandera County District Clerk. The two indictments stem from a March 8, 2022, incident in...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot during meetup at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during an overnight meetup at a North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said they received a call at around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a complex in the 11700 block of Braesview, near NW Military Highway. There...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy