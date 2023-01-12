Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
BlackRock, Vanguard stand apart as U.S. funds suffer first annual outflows
(Reuters) – Passive products from BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group and others were rare cash recipients last year as U.S. mutual and exchange-traded funds suffered $370 billion in net withdrawals, their first annual outflows on record, researcher Morningstar Inc said. Looking to track indexes, investors withdrew a net $926 billion...
104.1 WIKY
Carvana adopts shareholder rights plan to protect ability to reduce future tax bills
(Reuters) – Carvana Co said it has adopted a “poison pill” to limit shareholders from increasing stake, which would make it difficult for the used car retailer to use its net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards to reduce tax. The company’s shares were up 11% at $7.70 on...
104.1 WIKY
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
104.1 WIKY
Barkin: Terminal rate for Fed depends on path of inflation -Fox Business
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The stopping point for Federal Reserve interest rate increases will depend on the path of inflation, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin said on Tuesday. “We can’t declare victory too soon,” Barkin said in comments on Fox Business, adding that he would not want to...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Guyana’s upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to...
104.1 WIKY
Citi CEO says Fed could slow interest rate hikes by early summer – CNBC
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes in late spring or early summer, in an interview with CNBC. After months of relentlessly raising interest rates, the Fed in December signaled it would pare back the pace of its hikes as the full effects of the central bank’s policy tightening flow through into the economy.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. consumers in ‘good shape’ as wages grow: BofA CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – U.S. consumers are still in “pretty good shape” and their wages are growing even as the Federal Reserve continues to withdraw excess liquidity from the system, Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.
104.1 WIKY
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – India’s Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan’s Gogoro and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state. Announced on the sidelines of the World...
104.1 WIKY
Semiconductor supplier ASMI says Q4 revenue above guidance due to supply chain improvement
(Reuters) – Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International (ASMI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter revenue ahead of its guidance, citing better-than-expected supply chain conditions and higher conversion of the backlog. The company’s revenue increased to around 720 million euros ($777.31 million) in the fourth quarter, beating its guided range of 630...
104.1 WIKY
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said. Republican-run Florida, Louisiana and Missouri have all said...
104.1 WIKY
Experian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans
(Reuters) – Experian Plc posted a 7% jump in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the world’s largest credit data firm benefited from steady demand for loans and launch of new products. Britain’s lenders are seeking more data on the finances of potential and existing customers, as a...
United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023
United Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue higher than Wall Street expectations and gave a bullish 2023 forecast that assumes people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy. After the market closed Tuesday, United said it earned $843 million in the quarter. The Chicago-based airline said it...
104.1 WIKY
Vulcan Energy, Stellantis to develop renewable energy assets in Germany
(Reuters) – Automaker Stellantis is set to invest in a geothermal energy project in Germany with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources to help power a manufacturing facility for electric vehicles, Vulcan said on Tuesday. The phased project is aimed at providing renewable heat to Stellantis’ Rüsselsheim manufacturing facility, which...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Renault, Geely look to bring Aramco into engine venture – sources
BEIJING/PARIS (Reuters) – Renault SA and China’s Geely Automobile Holdings are working to finalize a deal to bring Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco in as an investor and partner to develop and supply gasoline engines and hybrid technologies, three people with knowledge of the talks said. The...
104.1 WIKY
Leak of secretive Cuban reserves data stirs confusion, concern
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s state-run media has created a stir among economists, diplomats and creditors by publishing an estimate of the Communist-run island’s international reserves, an elusive data long considered a “state secret” there. Buried deep in a two-part, 2,000-word analysis of the economy earlier...
104.1 WIKY
Column-Bank of Japan shift exposes global bond cracks: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Japan risks pulling the rug from under the much-touted “year of the bond.”. Further changes to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) policy could bring more Japanese money back home, against a backdrop of rising hedging costs that are already weighing on domestic investors’ demand for overseas bonds.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Supreme Court asks for govt views on blockbuster Apple/Caltech patent dispute
(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday asked for the Biden Administration’s views on Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc’s bid to revive their challenges to patents owned by the California Institute of Technology, in a dispute in which Caltech previously won $1.1 billion in damages from the companies.
104.1 WIKY
UBS still hiring and in growth mode – CEO Ralph Hamers
ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS is hiring with the Swiss bank in “growth mode,” Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. “We are very cautious in hiring but still hiring. We are very much looking at what are some of the critical jobs that we need to fill,” he told CNBC in an interview.
104.1 WIKY
China’s economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Data on Tuesday...
Comments / 0