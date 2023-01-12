Guardians enhancements to Progressive Field will not include immediate plans for sports gambling space

Read full article on original website
Related
Have the Guardians locked in their roster for 2023 with final arbitration-eligible pieces? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the signings of seven arbitration-eligible players on Friday, the Guardians appear to have their roster set for spring training, barring the addition of any last-minute players on minor league contracts. While Cleveland’s front office is always listening to trade offers and searching for acquisitions to improve the club, it’s a pretty good bet that the guys under contract at the moment are the guys the Guardians will roll with into spring training.
Jim Schwartz not only a safe hire for Cleveland Browns, but also a smart one – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I wanted a former head coach to be the new defensive coordinator for the Browns. As I wrote over the weekend, Jim Schwartz was my favorite from the various candidates interviewed by the Browns to replace Joe Woods as defensive coordinator. The job is now his.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: claim $200 bonus before Cowboys-Bucs kickoff
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When the Cowboys and Buccaneers go head-to-head in the Sunshine State, our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer here allows Buckeye State...
NJ gambling revenue matches all-time high, with online help
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s gambling revenue matched its all-time high of $5.2 billion in 2022, but only half that amount was won by casinos from in-person gamblers. Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos, the horse tracks that...
BetMGM Ohio continues its $1,000 bet bonus this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Eligible Ohioans who register for a BetMGM Ohio today will get a first bet worth up to $1,000, thanks to our...
Bet365 Ohio promo code: sign up Monday for $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. One of the best “bang for your buck” deals has dropped in the Buckeye State, as first-time Ohio bettors who lock...
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: Bet $1, get $200 on any game Tuesday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Wild Card Weekend is now over, but you can click here to activate the latest bet365 Ohio bonus code...
DraftKings Ohio: how to claim $200 bonus bets Tuesday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Ohio continues to run its wildly popular new user bonus during a stretch of January action that spans hockey, basketball,...
Jim Schwartz hired as Browns defensive coordinator: What do you think of the move? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns hired veteran assistant coach Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator on Tuesday. Schwartz has been a defensive coordinator for 14 seasons between stints in Tennessee, Buffalo and Philadelphia. He was also a head coach for the Lions from 2009 to 2013. He comes from...
How much does Kevin Stefanski’s longterm future impact the Browns defensive coordinator hire? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are searching for a new defensive coordinator and the interview process is moving along as the search stretches into its second week. We have a two-part Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast and in Monday’s Part One, Mary Kay answers questions about the defensive coordinator search. What impact does Deshaun Watson have on the search? Will Kevin Stefanski’s longterm outlook have an impact on whether someone takes the job or not? What are the priorities for the new defensive coordinator?
Browns conclude interview with Seahawks’ Sean Desai, could name defensive coordinator by Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns concluded an interview Monday for their defensive coordinator vacancy with Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai, and could name their successor to Joe Woods by Tuesday afternoon. Desai, 39, was the fourth candidate to interview, and the Browns are ready to...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0