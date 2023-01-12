Veteran sports journalist Rachel Nichols will work as a contributor to CBS’s overall basketball coverage. The network does not carry NBA games. However, CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports share men’s March Madness rights through 2032. Nichols will find other venues on CBS to share her insights and analysis. That assignment is only one item on a busy dance card for Nichols. She is also developing two news series for Showtime and Paramount platforms — all of the entertainment brands share a corporate parent in Paramount Global. One of the projects in development, called “Headliners,” is an interview series that will highlight some...

