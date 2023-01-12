Apple has promised further transparency in its dealings with governments and the reasoning behind the removal of certain apps from its App Store. The decision comes amidst concerns that the company's policies may hinder things like freedom of expression. These concerns are nothing new. Elon Musk had a very public spat with the company after it allegedly scaled back advertising following his takeover. Apple wasn't the only company to put a pause on Twitter ads while the full details of Musk's "free speech" plans were still emerging. At the time, Musk suggested that Apple was "secretly" suppressing free speech and may also use its "powers" to damage his other company — Tesla.

