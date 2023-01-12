ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Fix When Your Xbox Series X's HDR Is Too Bright (Or Too Dark)

If your monitor or TV supports it, enabling the Xbox Series X's high dynamic range (HDR) feature will result in far better image quality — assuming it is calibrated correctly. Microsoft anticipated issues with HDR being too bright or too dark at times and baked a calibration feature called Auto HDR into its Xbox Series X|S consoles as a result. With this, anyone can turn on the feature and then let the console optimize the HDR output on its own, which is certainly the fastest and easiest method.
The Reason You Can't Use Apple Pay At Walmart

Though the technology hasn't yet completely taken over day-to-day purchases, in-person payments made wirelessly using a smartphone with NFC and a mobile payment service are considerably faster than swiping or inserting a card. There are multiple mobile payment services on the market, including the version offered by Apple — it's simply called Apple Pay, and you need an iPhone or Apple Watch to use it.
Here's Why Your MacBook Stops Charging At 80% And How To Fix It

If you've been noticing that your MacBook's charging has a tendency to stall out at around 80 percent, this is most likely an intentional feature. Starting with macOS 10.15 Catalina, Apple instituted something it calls Battery Health Management (via Apple) — a built-in software feature that purposely throttles your laptop's battery charging levels in an effort to prolong its lifespan.
Apple Gives M2 Pro And M2 Max SoCs Surprise Reveals

Rumors of incoming Apple product reveal turned out to be true, as Apple made several such announcements to kick the day off. In addition to launching new MacBook Pro models, the company also announced a refreshed lineup of Mac Minis. While these products did not undergo a design overhaul, both got massive changes to the internals thanks to Apple's brand new chips — the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. For those unaware, these chips are direct successors to the M1 Pro and the M2 Max (announced in October 2021). The new M2-branded chips join the Apple M2 SoC lineup, which Apple announced a little over six months ago in June 2022.
Apple To Explain Reasoning Behind Controversial App Store Bans After Censorship Criticism

Apple has promised further transparency in its dealings with governments and the reasoning behind the removal of certain apps from its App Store. The decision comes amidst concerns that the company's policies may hinder things like freedom of expression. These concerns are nothing new. Elon Musk had a very public spat with the company after it allegedly scaled back advertising following his takeover. Apple wasn't the only company to put a pause on Twitter ads while the full details of Musk's "free speech" plans were still emerging. At the time, Musk suggested that Apple was "secretly" suppressing free speech and may also use its "powers" to damage his other company — Tesla.
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

