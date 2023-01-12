ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison LeCroy ‘not happy’ with Kathryn Dennis’ exit from ‘Southern Charm’

By Caroline Blair
 4 days ago

Madison LeCroy is disappointed that friend and co-star Kathryn Dennis is leaving “Southern Charm” after eight seasons.

“I’m not happy about it, honestly,” LeCroy, 32, said on a “New Year Fitness Goals” Amazon Live stream on Wednesday.

“I think a lot of us are really sad. I’m not really convinced. I mean, do we have a show without her? No.”

The “Southern Charm” star, nonetheless, is hopeful Dennis, 31, will “surprise” viewers and maybe come back one day.

“She was my buddy, so I am not thrilled about it, but like I said, I don’t know,” the newlywed continued. “We’re in the very early stages of all this, so who’s to say she won’t come back.”

LeCroy teased that she’s ready to take a front seat in the drama this season.
On the other hand, LeCroy assured fans that she’ll be “back full throttle” for the upcoming ninth season after taking a back seat amid her new relationship .

“I’m going to show you guys what I’ve been doing, what’s going on with me, where I’m at in my life, so that will be really fun and interesting to do,” LeCroy noted.

LeCroy and Dennis first became close friends as they bonded over being the only moms in the “Southern Charm” crew.

Dennis began her “Southern Charm” journey when she was just 21 years old.
Dennis confirmed on Wednesday that she’s moving onto the “next chapter” after starring on the hit Bravo show for eight seasons.

“What a wild ride it’s been!” Dennis said in a statement to Page Six. “Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming ‘Southern Charm,’ back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine.”

“It’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine,” the mom of two gushed.
Sources told Page Six that filming began this week and that not all the familiar faces from last season will be returning.

Naomie Olindo — who initially left the show before coming back for Season 8 — will not be joining the new season, insiders have spilled to us.

Page Six has learned that filming for Season 9 of the hit Bravo show is underway.
In addition to LeCroy, we’ve also heard that Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen and Leva Bonaparte have secured spots.

Bravo has not released the official cast nor the premiere date for Season 9.

Community Policy