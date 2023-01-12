Read full article on original website
Related
How Harry Kane compares to Manchester Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid top goalscorers
A look at how Harry Kane and his Tottenham record compares to the leading goalscorers of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Chelsea chants: Videos & lyrics to Blues songs
Lyrics to some of Chelsea's most popular songs and chants.
Gary Neville explains why Arsenal won't win the Premier League
Gary Neville insists that Manchester City will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Mudryk watches Blues seal deserved win
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
How can Chelsea qualify for the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of work to do if they're to qualify for next season's Champions League, but here's how they could do it.
Tottenham chants: Videos & lyrics to Spurs songs
A handy how-to guide if you are looking to get involved in some of Tottenham's most popular chants and songs.
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players.
West Ham hierarchy to discuss David Moyes future before crunch Everton clash
West Ham continue to deliberate over David Moyes' future as the club consider how best to pull away from the relegation zone.
Lionel Scaloni reveals which Barcelona player he wishes he could steal for Argentina
Lionel Scaloni has revealed which Barcelona player he would steal from Spain if he could.
Why Arsenal are unlikely to sign Moussa Diaby
Arsenal are unlikely to sign France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this transfer window, sources have told 90min.
League Two play-offs 2023: Fixtures, dates & teams in contention
When and where the 2023 League Two playoffs will take place, who is in contention to feature in them, how to watch, who has the best record and how much is winning worth
Jonas Eidevall stresses importance of Arsenal's unbeaten WSL record vs Chelsea despite late draw
Jonas Eidevall has emphasised the importance of his side remaining unbeaten against Chelsea in the WSL since he took charge of the club in the summer of 2021, despite conceding a late equaliser to deny them all three points at the Emirates on Sunday.
David Moyes hit out at manner of Man Utd sacking in 2014
David Moyes admits he was unhappy with the way Man Utd sacked him in 2014.
Borussia Dortmund happy to wait for Jude Bellingham transfer decision
Jude Bellingham has not yet made a decision on his future and sources have confirmed to 90min that Borussia Dortmund are happy for the England star to take his time.
Chelsea's 34-player squad: Keep, sell or loan
Deciding which players in Chelsea's 34-player squad should be kept, sold or loaned out.
Pep Guardiola admits concerns about Erling Haaland involvement
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City have to find a way to involve Erling Haaland more in games.
Why Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty for Fulham didn't stand against Newcastle
A look at why Aleksandar Mitrovic's Premier League penalty for Fulham against Newcastle was disallowed
Antonio Conte reveals English football's 'bad habit'
Antonio Conte has insisted that English football has a 'bad habit' of putting up managers to speak for the entire club on a regular basis.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0