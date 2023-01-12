ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Off-duty officer repeatedly punches woman with disability in head, Colorado cops say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YN6q_0kCqMIAb00

An off-duty police officer is accused of assaulting a woman with a physical disability, Colorado officials said.

Witnesses told police they saw Douglas Harroun, 32 , an officer with the Aurora Police Department, “punching a woman several times in the head and the face” on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to a news release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured 49-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Harroun was arrested and is facing a felony assault charge, according to the sheriff’s office. His bail was set at $25,000.

Harroun, who has been an officer with Aurora police since 2020 , was placed on “indefinite suspension without pay,” according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

“The alleged actions Wednesday night are inconsistent with the Aurora Police Department’s core values,” Chief Art Acevedo said in the release.

Police said they are conducting an internal investigation of the incident.

Prior to this assault, Harroun was placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting in December, according to police.

Off-duty officer grabbed woman’s groin and pulled her hair at bar, Oregon cops say

Off-duty officer shoots and kills man after being ambushed at hospital, Texas cops say

Wichita police officer accused of threatening rental car clerk found not guilty at trial

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Meth contamination forces 2nd Colorado library to close its doors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second time in a month, a Colorado library has closed its doors to clean up methamphetamine contamination. Officials in the Denver suburb of Englewood shut down the city library last week within a couple of hours of getting test results Wednesday showing that the contamination in the facility’s restrooms exceeded state thresholds, city spokesman Chris Harguth said.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
truecrimedaily

16-year-old Denver girl found dead near dumpster day after Christmas

DENVER (TCD) -- A 16-year-old girl was found dead the day after Christmas in what police are now investigating as a homicide. On the morning of Dec. 26, Denver Police tweeted they were conducting an outdoor death investigation near the 4900 block of N. Salida Street. Police said the victim, Tayanna Manuel, was a juvenile female and that her death was determined to be a homicide.
DENVER, CO
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

54K+
Followers
612
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy