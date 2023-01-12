Off-duty officer repeatedly punches woman with disability in head, Colorado cops say

An off-duty police officer is accused of assaulting a woman with a physical disability, Colorado officials said.

Witnesses told police they saw Douglas Harroun, 32 , an officer with the Aurora Police Department, “punching a woman several times in the head and the face” on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to a news release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured 49-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Harroun was arrested and is facing a felony assault charge, according to the sheriff’s office. His bail was set at $25,000.

Harroun, who has been an officer with Aurora police since 2020 , was placed on “indefinite suspension without pay,” according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

“The alleged actions Wednesday night are inconsistent with the Aurora Police Department’s core values,” Chief Art Acevedo said in the release.

Police said they are conducting an internal investigation of the incident.

Prior to this assault, Harroun was placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting in December, according to police.

