kotatv.com
1 gun is stolen every 90 seconds
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With the increase in gun sales at the start of the pandemic, gun thefts have also risen. According to the National Library of Medicine, it is estimated that 380,000 guns are stolen each year. In the United States, this roughly estimates 1 gun being stolen every 90 seconds.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Police searching for armed robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery, according to a post on their Facebook page. Police say the suspect robbed a convenience store at 1909 N. Lacrosse Street. Witnesses on scene described him as a Native American male standing...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Police Department’s newest K-9 gets named
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA)- Last Monday, the Rapid City Police Department announced a new addition to their K-9 unit. And now the pooch has a name. Thanks to students at General Beadle Elementary, the 3-year-old Dutch Shepard is named Hooni, which comes from the Hoonigan, a racing organization founded by the late professional race driver Ken Block.
kotatv.com
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
KELOLAND TV
Armed robbery; scams; new Smithsonian exhibit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police are searching for a robbery suspect. The Watertown Police Department announced a 44-year-old man is behind bars after...
kotatv.com
Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a New York man accused of killing 3 Rapid City residents in 2020 continued Friday. 38-year-old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser. Friday’s testimonies started with expert police officers and detectives connecting...
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native mother
A group of Native American activists in South Dakota and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met.
kotatv.com
Downtown Rapid City water line update 1/16
Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to celebrate MLK day. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate the building are now in the works. South Dakota proposed...
kotatv.com
Mitchell Tech students reveal custom Sturgis motorcycle
MITCHELL, S.D. (KOTA) - For months this rebuilt motorcycle has been a passion project for students, faculty, staff, and supporters of Mitchell Technical College. Since late September, the program’s six second-year students, along with representatives of Helping with Horsepower, a Mitchell-area nonprofit providing opportunities for purpose, wellbeing, and growth through projects such as bike rebuilds, worked tirelessly to tear down and rebuild the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the City of Sturgis. The finished bike is scheduled to go up for bids on an elite Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, Nev., Jan. 24-28.
kotatv.com
Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction will begin Tuesday on Saint Joseph Street between 7th and 6th Streets. After a water valve break on Saturday, the city filled the affected area with dirt. Tuesday morning the city will start replacing the dirt with concrete, closing the north and center traffic lanes to do so. After the concrete fill is done, they will reopen the north lane but continue to keep the center lane closed throughout the week.
newscenter1.tv
Guess what the students at General Beadle Elementary chose to name the new K9 for RCPD
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday, January 13 was the day that the newest member of the RCPD K9 team got a name. The name? Hooni! Students at General Beadle Elementary School were the ones who chose the name. The name is apparently a reference to Hoonigan, a racing organization...
kotatv.com
Crews restore water service in downtown Rapid City after water line break
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Water service was shut off in parts of downtown Rapid City Saturday morning, after a water line break in the early hours. The break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets. It caused road flooding on the stretch between 6th and 7th,...
KEVN
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St. Police say a man was walking without the use of a...
kotatv.com
Black Hills communities make a difference on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota held a “bring your child to work” day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy. Kimberly Wallace, the western volunteer coordinator for Feeding South Dakota says they chose to mark the day this way as “there is no definite timeline for helping.”
kotatv.com
Spearfish celebrates the world record temperature change with Chinook Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - January 13th is the kick-off for the 4th Annual Chinook Days in Spearfish. The northern hills community rallies together to celebrate the record temperature change that is a world record. In just two minutes the temperature rose 49 degrees on January 22, 1943 because of the chinook winds.
KELOLAND TV
Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
kotatv.com
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.
kotatv.com
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
Rapid City Youth Council members folded 'Tough Enough to Wear Pink' t shirts to help hospital patients at Monument’s Cancer Center. A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various downtown businesses to go without water for a couple of hours. Car versus...
KELOLAND TV
Snow-covered ground preventing warmer temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The next couple days have temperatures warming to near freezing in eastern KELOLAND, and much warmer in western South Dakota, even near 60 in Rapid City. But there is even warmer air above us that just doesn’t want to mix to the surface.
