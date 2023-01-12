ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
altoday.com

Alabama leaders survey storm damage

Governor Kay Ivey, U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt, and Congressmembers Terri Sewell and Barry Moore surveyed the storm damage in Central Alabama, following Thursday’s devastating tornados. “I surveyed yesterday’s tornado damage in Selma with Mayor [James] Perkins, @SenKatieBritt & @RepTerriSewell, and it is extensive. We are working on the...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

FEMA Deputy Administrator to visit storm ravaged areas

On Tuesday, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will be in Alabama to meet with state and local officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts following the devastating tornadoes that swept across the state last week. Hooks will travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to survey the devastation caused...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey sworn in for her second full term

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other state constitutional officers will be sworn in today in Montgomery. Gov. Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, and Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate will be sworn in for their second term. Secretary of State Wes Allen and State Auditor Andrew Sorrell will be sworn in for their first terms. State Treasurer Young Boozer returns for another term.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy