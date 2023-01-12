Read full article on original website
Alabama leaders survey storm damage
Governor Kay Ivey, U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt, and Congressmembers Terri Sewell and Barry Moore surveyed the storm damage in Central Alabama, following Thursday’s devastating tornados. “I surveyed yesterday’s tornado damage in Selma with Mayor [James] Perkins, @SenKatieBritt & @RepTerriSewell, and it is extensive. We are working on the...
FEMA Deputy Administrator to visit storm ravaged areas
On Tuesday, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will be in Alabama to meet with state and local officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts following the devastating tornadoes that swept across the state last week. Hooks will travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to survey the devastation caused...
Kay Ivey sworn in for her second full term
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other state constitutional officers will be sworn in today in Montgomery. Gov. Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, and Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate will be sworn in for their second term. Secretary of State Wes Allen and State Auditor Andrew Sorrell will be sworn in for their first terms. State Treasurer Young Boozer returns for another term.
