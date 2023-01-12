ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile

(Gray News) – Planters is looking for its next fleet of college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut across the country in the iconic Nutmobile. The makers of the Planters brand are looking for three Peanutters to drive a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while “shellebrating” the communities they visit.

