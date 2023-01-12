ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers University sued over student vaccine mandate

An anti-vaccine group is pressing ahead with a lawsuit against Rutgers University for mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots for students. The non-profit Children's Health Defense is appealing the dismissal of an earlier suit challenging the university's legal authority to mandate what they call "an experimental vaccine that poses risk of serious harm."
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
