Read full article on original website
Related
'Forever chemicals' in freshwater fish more risky than those in drinking water, study says
Eating one locally caught freshwater fish can equal drinking 'forever chemical' contaminated water for a month, a study on PFAS, PFOS found.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
Rutgers University sued over student vaccine mandate
An anti-vaccine group is pressing ahead with a lawsuit against Rutgers University for mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots for students. The non-profit Children's Health Defense is appealing the dismissal of an earlier suit challenging the university's legal authority to mandate what they call "an experimental vaccine that poses risk of serious harm."
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0