Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 1/17/2023
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “One of the differences between Murphy and Booker is that Booker has stayed on the national stage after his 2020 run, and there’s a natural inclination to feel that a senator has his eyes on the White House.” – Monmouth Polling Director Patrick Murray.
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
The story of a maid who became an assemblywoman
A former maid and the granddaughter of slaves, Remay Pearce (1920-2007) served as an assemblywoman from Essex County for about seven weeks in 1979 and 1980. In those days, when a seat in the legislature became vacant, it would remain empty until the next general election – even if the seat were about to expire. That led to a few short-term legislative careers.
Progressive organizer Adrian Ghainda jumps into D-2 Hudson County commissioner race
Progressive organizer Adrian Ghainda, 24, is jumping into the Hudson County commissioner race in the 2nd District, potentially setting up a matchup with Commissioner Bill O’Dea, the longest serving member of the board. “I am running for County Commissioner because our people deserve an option at the ballot box....
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
The Blunt Message of MLK Today
MORRISTOWN – Martin Luther King Jr. was a rabble rouser, or if you prefer, a “disruptor.” Don’t romanticize him. That was the blunt message at today’s annual MLK observance in the Calvary Baptist Church by Dr. David Jefferson, pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Newark.
Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin
Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
Trailblazer: Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver
Sheila Oliver is the first Black to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, the first Black woman to win a statewide election in New Jersey, and was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly. Oliver began her political career as a two-term...
New Jersey was against Dr. King state holiday before it was for it
The road to establishing a legal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in New Jersey was a slow one. During the final days of the 1974-75 legislative session, the Democratic-controlled State Senate rejected the idea of a new state holiday, saying New Jersey taxpayers couldn’t afford it.
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
Jaffer will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023
Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), a rising star in the New Jersey legislature, will not seek re-election to a second term this year, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Jaffer told Democratic party leaders on Monday that she will not run again, creating an open seat race in a legislative district...
Trailblazer: Mayor Kenneth Gibson
Kenneth Gibson (1932-2019) became the first Black to serve as mayor of a major northeastern city when he ousted two-term incumbent Hugh Addonizio in 1970. Gibson had served as an engineer for the New Jersey Highway Department and as the Newark City engineer before becoming involved in local politics. In...
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, activists say. A grant could help save it
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the American civil rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin,...
Trailblazer: Sheriff Millie Scott
Mildred Scott is the first Black woman to win election as a Sheriff in New Jersey. She was elected in 2010. Scott is a career law enforcement official. She was among the first women to graduate from the Middlesex County Police Academy and worked her way up the ranks in the county Sheriff’s Department.
Union Woman Struck by Postal Truck
UNION, NJ – An elderly woman was struck by a postal truck Monday morning on Tucker Avenue and is in critical condition as of publication time. According to a Union official, a woman in her 80s, was struck as she passed into the path of the postal truck as it was backing up. She was transferred to University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Union police are continuing their investigation. TAPinto Union will provide additional information when it becomes available.
West Orange hardware store celebrates centennial
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The year 1923 was a big year for innovation — Garrett Morgan received a patent for the traffic light, cathode ray tubes for television were invented by Vladimir Kosma Zworykin and Clarence Birdseye established the modern frozen food industry. And on Main Street in...
NJ racial equality poll: 26% say Black and white people are treated the same
Most New Jersey adults embrace the state's racial and ethnic diversity, but at the same time acknowledge that we are far from becoming a racially equitable society, according to the latest poll out of Monmouth University. The poll, released in advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, surveyed more than...
Newark tradesman buys Lincoln Cinema property
The Lincoln Cinema property on Kearny Avenue, stuck in a time warp for nearly the last eight years, has finally been sold — to an Essex County tradesman looking to redevelop the site primarily for residential use. But parking issues — or, more to the point, the lack of...
Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark
A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
