KOLO TV Reno
Sierra snow slows travelers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Travel across mountain passes is difficult after intense snowfall in the Sierra. Truckers and travelers alike are chaining up on the side of I-80. Juan Garza is one of them, driving a truck across the country.’. “Started off Monday in Boston, Massachusetts and I’ve been making...
2news.com
Snow Expected At All Elevations Monday
The train of storms is nearing it’s end this week, with one more good storm rolling through this week. A weaker storm will move through on Thursday, but Friday will be dry. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows Sunday night at 12am through 10pm Monday for slick roads and low visibility. The snow will begin around 10pm Sunday night and go throughout the day on Monday. Roads will stay slick through Tuesday morning. Lately the storms have been to our west or northwest, but this one will come in from the south. As the low moves to the southeast snow bands will form on the backside of the low and rotate around it. This will give the valley a good chance for snow. While there is still plenty of moisture to work with, levels aren’t as high as they have been. Snow totals will be higher south of I-80 With Carson City seeing anywhere between 3-6” of snow, and Reno 1-3 inches. One to two feet of snow could fall in the high Sierra, mainly in Mono County.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden approves emergency declaration for California due to atmospheric river
MAMMOTH LAKES, California — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once. The resort town of Mammoth Lakes, California, is seeing a once-in-a-decade storm due to the atmospheric river hitting the state. Locals say the last time they remember this much snow is back in the winter of 2016-2017.
The dangers around the crazy amounts of record snow in California
MAMMOTH LAKES, California — In Mammoth Lakes, California, snow is a normal occurrence, but this year they have blown past record high for snow fall. Snow is piled up, covering second story windows and turning homes into igloos — floor-to-ceiling windows into walls of an icy cave.
treksplorer.com
Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in California
California may conjure images of rugged coastline, spectacular beaches, and world-renowned wine country. But head for the hills and you’ll find some of the most beautiful mountain towns in California. The Golden State is home to more than 170 mountain ranges, and tucked among them are some hidden gems that’ll spice up any trip.
sierrawave.net
U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM
UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
