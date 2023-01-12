ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Northern California Storm Updates: Biden to survey storm damages, Part of Highway 99 closed after flooding, Sac Co evacuation warning lifted

Northern California is drying out on Tuesday, but flooding continues to impact San Joaquin County. Highway 99 remains closed in both directions between Peltier Road north of Acampo and Turner Road in Lodi as crews work to remove floodwaters from the roadway. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Newsom wants to spend more on homelessness, but with conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Even though California faces a projectedbudget shortfall in the tens of billions of dollars, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed to earmark an extra $1 billion this upcoming year for cities and counties to reduce homelessness while warning future state funds may only be provided under certain conditions.
CALIFORNIA STATE

