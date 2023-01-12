Read full article on original website
Northern California forecast: Dry Tuesday before another system moves in Wednesday
Northern California gets the chance to dry out Tuesday before a fast-moving system moves in Wednesday evening, bringing rain and snow. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says Wednesday will start out with some patchy areas of fog with the occasional clouds by the afternoon. Then by sunset around 5 p.m., a front...
KCRA Today: Biden to survey NorCal storm damage, flooding in Acampo, actor Jeremy Renner home from hospital
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Northern California Storm Updates: Biden to survey storm damages, Part of Highway 99 closed after flooding, Sac Co evacuation warning lifted
Northern California is drying out on Tuesday, but flooding continues to impact San Joaquin County. Highway 99 remains closed in both directions between Peltier Road north of Acampo and Turner Road in Lodi as crews work to remove floodwaters from the roadway. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory...
Northern California Storm Updates: I-80 reopens in Sierra, Biden OKs major disaster declaration, Wilton Evacuation Order lifted
Northern California can expect much lighter amounts of rain on Sunday, a day after the region got hammered by heavy rainfall that flooded roadways and prompted another round of evacuation orders. In the Sierra, Interstate 80 has reopened with chain controls after heavy snowfall brought travel to a standstill. But...
Northern California forecast: Timeline for more rain in the Valley, Sierra snow on Sunday; Impact Day on Monday
More wet weather is headed to Northern California on Sunday with some dry breaks. The steadiest rain and snow will pick up in the evening into Monday morning, according to our weather team. Monday, MLK Day, has the potential for more standing water and flooding issues, along with heavy snowfall....
Newsom wants to spend more on homelessness, but with conditions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Even though California faces a projectedbudget shortfall in the tens of billions of dollars, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed to earmark an extra $1 billion this upcoming year for cities and counties to reduce homelessness while warning future state funds may only be provided under certain conditions.
