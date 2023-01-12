ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville man sentenced to 30 years for rape of 9-year-old

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9KKx_0kCqK3nh00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a nine-year-old.

Albert Franklin Thompkins, Jr., 46, was convicted of two counts of Rape of a Child and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. He has been sentenced to serve 33 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car

During a trial in November, Assistant District Attorneys Ashley McDermott and Heather Good showed that the abuse continued from June 2019 to April 2021. According to the prosecutors, Thompkins would babysit the victim at his house while she completed her virtual school assignments. While the victim was at his house, Thompkins would assault the child according to the DA’s Office.

The victim would share the abuse with a family member. The family member reported it to the police. During an interview with Knoxville police, Thompkins made several incriminating admissions. The victim was interviewed by ChildHelp of East Tennessee.

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating violence, double national rate

“It takes a great deal of strength for a victim to come forward and confront their abuser,” said DA Charme Allen. “The courage of this child had ensured this offender will be off our streets for several decades.”

According to the DA’s office, Thompkins had prior felony criminal convictions for Aggravated Assault and the Sale of Counterfeit Controlled Substances.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 15

MmmK
4d ago

People that do things like this IMO could never be rehabilitated enough to be safely let back into society. Throw the key away on the like! If they’re depraved enough to begin with to do something like hurt a child, 30, 50, 1,000 years isn’t gonna fix them.

Reply
12
Janet Irona
4d ago

Hope he drops his soap and frequently ! He needs to go thru what the victim did.

Reply(1)
9
h8
4d ago

hopefully his new friends give him the real punishment

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee death row inmate dies

A man convicted of murder in Blount County has died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row. A man convicted of murder in Blount County has died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI probing death of man at Anderson County Jail

The TBI is investigating after a 19-year-old man died at the Anderson County Jail last week. Officials have not released much information, except to say that a man identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton. The TBI was called in to investigate by Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville Police Officer Charged with Misdemeanor Theft After Reportedly Taking Items from Another Officer’s Locker

A Knoxville Police Department officer is charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft. A KPD employee reported that several belongings, including some of his gear, was missing from his locker. Reports state KPD Officer Kenno Carlos entered the locker room while on duty and left with the property. A report stated there were thirteen items taken, including a duty belt with tri-lock buckle, Streamlight flashlight, auto-lock baton, Smith & Wesson chain handcuffs, Black Sabre Red OC spray, baton holder, handcuff case, radio holder, OC spray holder, multi-tool, black folding pocket knife, EnerPlex Thermohandz gloves and Reebok duty boots.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said. Former Fentress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour.  Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Endangered Young Adult Alert: John Tipton

An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. News at 11 on 1/16. The Seven on...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy