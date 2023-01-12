Read full article on original website
Victor Carter accused of stabbing woman 30 times to death held without bail
A Massachusetts man who stands accused of stabbing a Stoughton woman 30 times to death in December was ordered held without bail after entering a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday morning, according to a Stoughton District Court clerk. Victor Carter, 39, most recently of Stoughton and Brockton,...
David Pena, ex-boyfriend of missing woman Felicia McGuyer, charged with murder
David Pena, the ex-boyfriend of Felicia McGuyer who has been reported missing since October of 2007, was charged with murder Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester division of Boston District Court. Pena was also ordered to be held without bail. McGuyer was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 at 17-19 Roxton St....
WMUR.com
Investigation into disappearance of Massachusetts woman continues for third week
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a missing mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, is now entering its third week. Ana Walshe, 39, has not been seen since New Year's Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, remains held on $500,000 bail on accusations he misled investigators. Potential pieces of evidence in...
Jury selection starts for Tony Evans, Lorenzo Jones murder trial in Boston
Jury selection kicked off Tuesday morning in a murder trial stemming from the 2014 shooting deaths of Clarence McGreggor and Teasia Montgomery, officials said. Police said they responded to 92 Rosewood St. in Mattapan for gunshots in the early-morning hours of Jan. 27, 2014, where McGreggor, a 25-year-old from Dorchester, and Montgomery, a 28-year-old from Medford, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 teens arrested after stabbing next to Boston Common; suspects are age 13 and 17
A pair of Boston teenagers are in police custody in connection with a stabbing Sunday night on a street adjacent to the Boston Common, officials said. The two teens, ages 13 and 17, were not publicly identified. They will face charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
GoFundMe created for family of Dylan Quinn, Rehoboth 16-year-old killed in crash
As they mourn the death of a Rehoboth teenager killed Sunday in a car crash, members of the local community have initiated a fundraising campaign to support the boy’s family. Dylan Quinn, 16, died Sunday after the pickup truck he was riding in with a friend crashed and rolled...
David Pena arrested in connection with 2007 missing persons case of Felicia McGuyer
More than 15 years after a 32-year-old mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death. Felicia McGuyer, 32, was reported missing in 2007. She was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. The Boston Police Department said it...
Boston man arrested for illegal possession of multiple firearms, drugs, police say
A Boston man is facing a slew of charges after police said he fled during a stop where he was found with possession of a firearm without a license, according to Massachusetts State Police. Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Trooper Ryan Crumbaker was patrolling Blue Hill Avenue in Boston when...
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seek public help after stolen vehicles, MV break-ins in Centerville/Marstons Mills neighborhoods
BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: n the early morning hours of Saturday, Barnstable Police Midnight Shift responded to what was reported as a single motor vehicle crash on Route 149 Marstons Mills near the Cape Cod Airfield. The investigation quickly developed into two reports of stolen motor vehicles and numerous reports for motor vehicle breaking and entering offenses in the areas of Pleasant Pines Avenue Centerville and Willimantic Drive Marstons Mills. We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing home security recording devices within and around these neighborhoods between the hours of 12:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Saturday (See attached photos for neighborhoods of interest).
Person stabbed next to Boston Common
Police are investigating after a person was stabbed Sunday night next to the Boston Common, officials said. A Boston Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the area of 141 Tremont St. around 7:40 p.m. for a report of one person stabbed. The person was transported to a local...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured
BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTO: Bogged down…
Police officers assisted a driver and his dog after their truck clipped a utility support pole, crashed through some hedges and down into a wooded area in Cummaquid, early Saturday morning. The front end of the heavy pickup became stuck in marshy ground and needed to be winched out. There were no injuries. The driver was not impaired. The cause of the accident may have been due to a slippery segment of Route 6A.
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
Massachusetts mom disappearance: Who is Ana Walshe's husband Brian?
Massachusetts man Brian Walshe is under arrest for misleading investigators in pursuit of the case of his own missing wife Ana Walshe.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County High School student killed in morning crash
TAUNTON — A statement has been released from Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes concerning a fatal crash that took place this morning. “It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a...
Police seek 5 suspects wanted in Boston assault
BOSTON - Boston Police are seeking five suspects wanted for an assault on New Year's Day. Police say a man was punched and kicked several times by a group of men in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday night, Boston Police released surveillance images and descriptions of the suspects: Suspect #1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest. Suspect #2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red...
