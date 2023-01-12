ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Bay, CA

Dog-sitter arrested on suspicion of stealing $70k in jewelry from Granite Bay home

By Molly Jarone
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Placer County deputies arrested a dog-sitter this week suspected of stealing $70,000 worth of jewelry from a Granite Bay home.

Deputies first started investigating the thefts in late December 2022 when a family returned to their home after being out of town for several days and noticed numerous pieces of jewelry missing.

Investigators say that the family’s dog-sitter had allegedly tried to pawn some of the jewelry at a pawn shop on two occasions and that his girlfriend was seen wearing some of the jewelry in photos posted to social media.

“Persistence and tenacity by one of our detectives ended with the recovery of all the stolen jewelry through a search warrant executed in Sacramento County on Monday,” the sheriff’s office said.

The dog-sitter, Zachary Gillman, 32, and his girlfriend, Cheyenne Wheeling, 27, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and grand theft.

Gillman and Wheeling are each being held in South Placer Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail, and both are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

