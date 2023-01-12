Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states
U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any […] The post U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Biden welcomes the Warriors, pledges support for California
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday as he expressed concern for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather. “We’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California, and our heart...
Japan to roll out plans to back Ukraine at 'appropriate time', U.S. official says
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.
Senators argue bill banning Ukrainian troops training in Oklahoma
Ukrainian troops arriving in Oklahoma are getting two different reactions. The one from Sen. Nathan Dahm isn’t so welcoming. “We don’t want Ukrainian soldiers training here in Oklahoma,” said Dahm. Another, from Sen. Adam Pugh, is the exact opposite. “This is a big deal,” said Pugh.
Lindsey Graham to join Trump for South Carolina campaign team launch
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will join former President Trump later this month for the launch of his 2024 South Carolina campaign team, the first major event of the calendar year for the former president’s reelection campaign. Trump announced in a release on Tuesday that he will travel to Columbia, S.C., to reveal the leaders of […]
