Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states

U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any […] The post U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
KOKI FOX 23

Senators argue bill banning Ukrainian troops training in Oklahoma

Ukrainian troops arriving in Oklahoma are getting two different reactions. The one from Sen. Nathan Dahm isn’t so welcoming. “We don’t want Ukrainian soldiers training here in Oklahoma,” said Dahm. Another, from Sen. Adam Pugh, is the exact opposite. “This is a big deal,” said Pugh.
WJBF

Lindsey Graham to join Trump for South Carolina campaign team launch

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will join former President Trump later this month for the launch of his 2024 South Carolina campaign team, the first major event of the calendar year for the former president’s reelection campaign.  Trump announced in a release on Tuesday that he will travel to Columbia, S.C., to reveal the leaders of […]
