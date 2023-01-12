Read full article on original website
Duffy W Carbaugh obituary 1974~2023
Duffy W Carbaugh, age 48, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 2, 1974, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Dennis W. and Debra Myers Carbaugh. Duffy was a 1993 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. Working as a...
Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider 1944~2023
Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider, 78, of Shippensburg, peacefully entered her Lord’s presence on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Wednesday, March 8, 1944 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ruth C. Reed Shoemaker. Cathy was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her...
Paul A Martin obituary 1936~2023
Rev. Paul A Martin, 86, of Mercersburg, passed on to his Heavenly home on January 13, 2023. Born in Mercersburg, PA on September 16, 1936, he was a son of the late John and Evelyn Martin. Paul graduated from Lemasters School, Class of 1954. He grew up in the Welsh...
Scott P Schriver obituary 1945~2023
Scott P Schriver, age 77 of Bendersville, passed away January 12, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 27, 1945 in Gardners, a son of the late Howard R. and Mary M. (Cool) Schriver. Scott worked for Cadbury Beverages for 26 years, other employment H David...
Freddy Wayne Penrod obituary 1935~2023
Freddy Wayne Penrod, 87 of Mercersburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023. Born Dec. 15, 1935 in South Fork, Pa., he was a son of the late Wilbur and Inzie Penrod. Freddy worked at Mac Trucks for 37 years for which he was very proud. He worked many...
Jeffrey Donald Kelly 1967~2023
Jeffrey Donald Kelly, 55, of Burnt Cabins, PA, passed away January 13, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Denise (Hagie) Kelly. Jeff was born September 26, 1967, in McConnellsburg, a son of the late Alton Wayne and Caroline Delores (Price) Kelly. He attended Southern High School and...
Benjamin F Kipe obituary 1926~2023
Mr. Benjamin F Kipe, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born August 26, 1926, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Mr. Earl W. and Mrs. Daisy (Sprenkle) Kipe. Mr. Kipe was an...
Dean Eldon Fullmer obituary 1935~2023
Dean Eldon Fullmer, 88, of Newburg, passed away on his birthday, which was Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sunday, January 13, 1935 in Berwick, Columbia County, PA, he was a son of the late Earl Leroy and Amy Uarda Marshall Fullmer. Dean...
Donna Kay Speer obituary 1949~2023
Mrs. Donna Kay Speer (Benjamin), 73, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 in her home. Born July 9, 1949 in Waynesboro, PA., she was the daughter of the late Reberdia (Cool) Benjamin. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area attending Waynesboro area schools. Mrs. Speer...
Robert L Florig obituary 1926~2023
Robert L Florig, 96, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was born July 9, 1926 in Chambersburg, PA. Bob was a son of the late Lee and Ruth G. Stevick Florig. He retired from SKF Industries where he was a Human Resource Manager. Bob...
Zelda Carbaugh Wible obituary 1945~2023
Zelda Carbaugh Wible, 77, of Mercersburg, PA passed away January 9, 2023 in the York Hospital. Born November 23, 1945 in McConnellsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Willie and Florence (Rhodes) Carbaugh. Zelda attended McConnellsburg Area Schools. She was employed by TFP Data Systems retiring in 2007....
Steven “Steve” Allen McKelvey 1950~2023
Steven “Steve” Allen McKelvey, 72, of 8525 Anthony Wayne Highway, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, following an extensive illness. His loving wife, Tina, was at his bedside, when he went to be with his Lord, and with family and friends, who had gone ahead before him.
Betty J Carbaugh obituary 1943~2023
Betty J Carbaugh, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Waynesboro, PA on February 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John Ellsworth Cromer and granddaughter of the late Iva Pearl Zimmerman, who raised her. Betty attended...
Margaret Nancy Bartle obituary 1936~2023
Margaret Nancy Bartle, 86, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away January 12, 2023, at home. She was born on September 6, 1936, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to Charles R. Fatzinger and Margaret L. Oelenschlager. Nancy was an elementary school art teacher, dedicated to her students. She loved to travel with her husband...
Willis Clayton Ritchey obituary 1931~2023
Willis Clayton Ritchey, 91, of Chambersburg, PA went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 14, 2023 in his home surrounded by family. Born September 18, 1931 in Yellow Creek, Bedford County, PA he was a son of the late Clayton and Alma Bollman Ritchey. After graduating from Yellow Creek...
Patricia “Pat” Kramer obituary 1931~2023
Patricia “Pat” Kramer (Weyer), 91, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at ProMedica Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 12, 1931 in Tyrone, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Thelma (Richhart) Weyer. Pat was a homemaker and caretaker all of her...
Eric Manuel Shriner obituary 1964~2023
Eric Manuel Shriner, 58, was born on Friday the 13th of November 1964, in Carlisle, PA, and he passed away Thursday January 12, 2023. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1982, and served 6 years in the Navy on the submarine, the USS Albuquerque as a fire controls technician. He worked for Giant/Ahold Delhaize for 31 years, literally starting in the mail room and moving up to Director of information Security.
Emily L Swift obituary 1944~2023
Emily L Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare. Born May 31, 1944 in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts. Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was...
Sarah Andrews obituary 1925~2023
Sarah Andrews, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness. She was born May 27, 1925 in Fulton County, PA, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jacob Rouzer. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Richard Andrews. Together they started the photography business,...
Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023
Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.
