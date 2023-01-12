ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York Springs, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Franklin County Free Press

Duffy W Carbaugh obituary 1974~2023

Duffy W Carbaugh, age 48, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 2, 1974, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Dennis W. and Debra Myers Carbaugh. Duffy was a 1993 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. Working as a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider 1944~2023

Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider, 78, of Shippensburg, peacefully entered her Lord’s presence on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Wednesday, March 8, 1944 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ruth C. Reed Shoemaker. Cathy was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Paul A Martin obituary 1936~2023

Rev. Paul A Martin, 86, of Mercersburg, passed on to his Heavenly home on January 13, 2023. Born in Mercersburg, PA on September 16, 1936, he was a son of the late John and Evelyn Martin. Paul graduated from Lemasters School, Class of 1954. He grew up in the Welsh...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jeffrey Donald Kelly 1967~2023

Jeffrey Donald Kelly, 55, of Burnt Cabins, PA, passed away January 13, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Denise (Hagie) Kelly. Jeff was born September 26, 1967, in McConnellsburg, a son of the late Alton Wayne and Caroline Delores (Price) Kelly. He attended Southern High School and...
BURNT CABINS, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Benjamin F Kipe obituary 1926~2023

Mr. Benjamin F Kipe, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born August 26, 1926, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Mr. Earl W. and Mrs. Daisy (Sprenkle) Kipe. Mr. Kipe was an...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dean Eldon Fullmer obituary 1935~2023

Dean Eldon Fullmer, 88, of Newburg, passed away on his birthday, which was Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sunday, January 13, 1935 in Berwick, Columbia County, PA, he was a son of the late Earl Leroy and Amy Uarda Marshall Fullmer. Dean...
NEWBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donna Kay Speer obituary 1949~2023

Mrs. Donna Kay Speer (Benjamin), 73, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 in her home. Born July 9, 1949 in Waynesboro, PA., she was the daughter of the late Reberdia (Cool) Benjamin. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area attending Waynesboro area schools. Mrs. Speer...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Zelda Carbaugh Wible obituary 1945~2023

Zelda Carbaugh Wible, 77, of Mercersburg, PA passed away January 9, 2023 in the York Hospital. Born November 23, 1945 in McConnellsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Willie and Florence (Rhodes) Carbaugh. Zelda attended McConnellsburg Area Schools. She was employed by TFP Data Systems retiring in 2007....
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty J Carbaugh obituary 1943~2023

Betty J Carbaugh, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Waynesboro, PA on February 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John Ellsworth Cromer and granddaughter of the late Iva Pearl Zimmerman, who raised her. Betty attended...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Margaret Nancy Bartle obituary 1936~2023

Margaret Nancy Bartle, 86, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away January 12, 2023, at home. She was born on September 6, 1936, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to Charles R. Fatzinger and Margaret L. Oelenschlager. Nancy was an elementary school art teacher, dedicated to her students. She loved to travel with her husband...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Eric Manuel Shriner obituary 1964~2023

Eric Manuel Shriner, 58, was born on Friday the 13th of November 1964, in Carlisle, PA, and he passed away Thursday January 12, 2023. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1982, and served 6 years in the Navy on the submarine, the USS Albuquerque as a fire controls technician. He worked for Giant/Ahold Delhaize for 31 years, literally starting in the mail room and moving up to Director of information Security.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Emily L Swift obituary 1944~2023

Emily L Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare. Born May 31, 1944 in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts. Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sarah Andrews obituary 1925~2023

Sarah Andrews, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness. She was born May 27, 1925 in Fulton County, PA, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jacob Rouzer. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Richard Andrews. Together they started the photography business,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023

Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

