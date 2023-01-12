ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Popeyes Workers Protest Dire Working Conditions

Workers with the Fight for $15 and a Union will speak out during a protest on Tuesday, about the dangerous working conditions in two Milwaukee Popeyes stores. Workers have been concerned about unsafe conditions such as busted water pipes, mouse droppings, and no heat inside the restaurant's lobbies for months when the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued a temporary closure order at the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

WAMI Opens Annual Award Show Voting to Public

As part of its new plan to reach out to fans, musicians and industry folks across the state, Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) wami.org has announced that anyone, regardless of WAMI membership status, can nominate local talent for the WAMI awards. This change in direction comes after years of general perception of WAMI as an exclusive club for insiders.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 694 New Cases, No Deaths

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 694 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 651 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 13,709 new cases, and a 7-day average of 13,428 cases per day. In 2021, 1,990 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,150 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Sends Socialists to the State Assembly

For the first time in nearly 90 years, the Wisconsin legislature has a Democratic Socialist caucus with the recent election of two representatives from Milwaukee Country to the State Assembly, Darrin Madison Jr. (District 10) and Ryan Clancy (District 19). Right-wing media will cry that the enemy has breached the gates, but Milwaukee had a long history of good government thanks to Democratic Socialists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Photo of the Week: January 16, 2023

From judge Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig "I like the movement in this photo, it exudes her emotion and focus. I like the way the lines of the feathers fan out and frame her face. Colorful and striking!"
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Film’s Focus on Black History Month

Black History Month is February, and Milwaukee Film will feature screenings, events, and conversations focused on the Black experience. The Black Lens program will curate the program. Featured films include Fire Music, a feature-length documentary highlighting the brilliant architects behind the free jazz movement; Loudmouth, an unprecedented look into the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy