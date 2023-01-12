Workers with the Fight for $15 and a Union will speak out during a protest on Tuesday, about the dangerous working conditions in two Milwaukee Popeyes stores. Workers have been concerned about unsafe conditions such as busted water pipes, mouse droppings, and no heat inside the restaurant's lobbies for months when the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued a temporary closure order at the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive.

