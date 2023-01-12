LVMH just reached dizzying new heights of prosperity. Shares in the world’s largest luxury group climbed as much as 0.4 percent on Tuesday morning to a record high of $860 (€795.7), according to Reuters. As a result, the French conglomerate reached a market capitalization of $434 billion (€400 billion) for the first time in history. Bernard Arnault’s behemoth, which has brands such as Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy in its 75-strong portfolio, became Europe’s most valuable company back in March 2021 and has now further strengthened that position. In fact, it now ranks as the 14th most valuable...

26 MINUTES AGO