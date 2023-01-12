ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Robin LaRue Swank obituary 1953~2023

Robin LaRue Swank, 69, of Chambersburg, died late Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 25, 1953, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles Eugene and Violet Mae Woods Swank. She attended school in St. Thomas and graduated from James Buchanan High School,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Paul A Martin obituary 1936~2023

Rev. Paul A Martin, 86, of Mercersburg, passed on to his Heavenly home on January 13, 2023. Born in Mercersburg, PA on September 16, 1936, he was a son of the late John and Evelyn Martin. Paul graduated from Lemasters School, Class of 1954. He grew up in the Welsh...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Benjamin F Kipe obituary 1926~2023

Mr. Benjamin F Kipe, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born August 26, 1926, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Mr. Earl W. and Mrs. Daisy (Sprenkle) Kipe. Mr. Kipe was an...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider 1944~2023

Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider, 78, of Shippensburg, peacefully entered her Lord’s presence on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Wednesday, March 8, 1944 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ruth C. Reed Shoemaker. Cathy was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty J Carbaugh obituary 1943~2023

Betty J Carbaugh, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Waynesboro, PA on February 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John Ellsworth Cromer and granddaughter of the late Iva Pearl Zimmerman, who raised her. Betty attended...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jeffrey Donald Kelly 1967~2023

Jeffrey Donald Kelly, 55, of Burnt Cabins, PA, passed away January 13, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Denise (Hagie) Kelly. Jeff was born September 26, 1967, in McConnellsburg, a son of the late Alton Wayne and Caroline Delores (Price) Kelly. He attended Southern High School and...
BURNT CABINS, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dean Eldon Fullmer obituary 1935~2023

Dean Eldon Fullmer, 88, of Newburg, passed away on his birthday, which was Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sunday, January 13, 1935 in Berwick, Columbia County, PA, he was a son of the late Earl Leroy and Amy Uarda Marshall Fullmer. Dean...
NEWBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Durbin B College obituary 1937~2023

Mr. Durbin B College, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Menno Haven Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA. Born December 14, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Boyd W. College and Janet L. (Myers) College. He was the last surviving member of his family.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Eric Manuel Shriner obituary 1964~2023

Eric Manuel Shriner, 58, was born on Friday the 13th of November 1964, in Carlisle, PA, and he passed away Thursday January 12, 2023. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1982, and served 6 years in the Navy on the submarine, the USS Albuquerque as a fire controls technician. He worked for Giant/Ahold Delhaize for 31 years, literally starting in the mail room and moving up to Director of information Security.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Emily L Swift obituary 1944~2023

Emily L Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare. Born May 31, 1944 in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts. Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Duffy W Carbaugh obituary 1974~2023

Duffy W Carbaugh, age 48, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 2, 1974, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Dennis W. and Debra Myers Carbaugh. Duffy was a 1993 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. Working as a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sarah Andrews obituary 1925~2023

Sarah Andrews, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness. She was born May 27, 1925 in Fulton County, PA, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jacob Rouzer. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Richard Andrews. Together they started the photography business,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kevin D Aul obituary 1956~2023

Kevin D Aul, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 15, 1956 in Dover, OH, he was the son of the late Donald and Martha (Jacobs) Aul. He was employed as a truck driver for several different trucking companies throughout his...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Vivian M Robinson obituary 1928~2023

Mrs. Vivian M Robinson (Carbaugh), 94, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 in her home. Born May 20, 1928 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clarence LeRoy Carbaugh and Margaret (Jones) Carbaugh Long. Mrs. Robinson was employed by Samuel Dixon State Hospital, the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy