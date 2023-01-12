Eric Manuel Shriner, 58, was born on Friday the 13th of November 1964, in Carlisle, PA, and he passed away Thursday January 12, 2023. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1982, and served 6 years in the Navy on the submarine, the USS Albuquerque as a fire controls technician. He worked for Giant/Ahold Delhaize for 31 years, literally starting in the mail room and moving up to Director of information Security.

