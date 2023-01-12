Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Related
Robin LaRue Swank obituary 1953~2023
Robin LaRue Swank, 69, of Chambersburg, died late Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 25, 1953, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles Eugene and Violet Mae Woods Swank. She attended school in St. Thomas and graduated from James Buchanan High School,...
Paul A Martin obituary 1936~2023
Rev. Paul A Martin, 86, of Mercersburg, passed on to his Heavenly home on January 13, 2023. Born in Mercersburg, PA on September 16, 1936, he was a son of the late John and Evelyn Martin. Paul graduated from Lemasters School, Class of 1954. He grew up in the Welsh...
Barbara “Barb” E Schildt obituary 1944~2023
Barbara “Barb” E Schildt, 78, of Biglerville, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on January 13, 2023 at UPMC Harrisburg lovingly surrounded by her family. Born May 19, 1944 in Baltimore City, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and B. Grace (Jones) Wilson, Jr.
Robert L Florig obituary 1926~2023
Robert L Florig, 96, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was born July 9, 1926 in Chambersburg, PA. Bob was a son of the late Lee and Ruth G. Stevick Florig. He retired from SKF Industries where he was a Human Resource Manager. Bob...
Benjamin F Kipe obituary 1926~2023
Mr. Benjamin F Kipe, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born August 26, 1926, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Mr. Earl W. and Mrs. Daisy (Sprenkle) Kipe. Mr. Kipe was an...
Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider 1944~2023
Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider, 78, of Shippensburg, peacefully entered her Lord’s presence on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Wednesday, March 8, 1944 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ruth C. Reed Shoemaker. Cathy was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her...
Betty J Carbaugh obituary 1943~2023
Betty J Carbaugh, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Waynesboro, PA on February 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John Ellsworth Cromer and granddaughter of the late Iva Pearl Zimmerman, who raised her. Betty attended...
Jeffrey Donald Kelly 1967~2023
Jeffrey Donald Kelly, 55, of Burnt Cabins, PA, passed away January 13, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Denise (Hagie) Kelly. Jeff was born September 26, 1967, in McConnellsburg, a son of the late Alton Wayne and Caroline Delores (Price) Kelly. He attended Southern High School and...
Margaret Eileen Rohrer obituary 1929~2023
Margaret Eileen Rohrer, 94, passed away January 12, 2023. She was born on January 7, 1929, in Hagerstown, Maryland to Oda K. and Alice S. (Saunders) Bussard. Margaret graduated from Hagerstown High School with the class of 1947 and was an employee of Knouse Foods. She was a member of...
Steven “Steve” Allen McKelvey 1950~2023
Steven “Steve” Allen McKelvey, 72, of 8525 Anthony Wayne Highway, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, following an extensive illness. His loving wife, Tina, was at his bedside, when he went to be with his Lord, and with family and friends, who had gone ahead before him.
Dean Eldon Fullmer obituary 1935~2023
Dean Eldon Fullmer, 88, of Newburg, passed away on his birthday, which was Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sunday, January 13, 1935 in Berwick, Columbia County, PA, he was a son of the late Earl Leroy and Amy Uarda Marshall Fullmer. Dean...
Durbin B College obituary 1937~2023
Mr. Durbin B College, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Menno Haven Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA. Born December 14, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Boyd W. College and Janet L. (Myers) College. He was the last surviving member of his family.
Scott P Schriver obituary 1945~2023
Scott P Schriver, age 77 of Bendersville, passed away January 12, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 27, 1945 in Gardners, a son of the late Howard R. and Mary M. (Cool) Schriver. Scott worked for Cadbury Beverages for 26 years, other employment H David...
Eric Manuel Shriner obituary 1964~2023
Eric Manuel Shriner, 58, was born on Friday the 13th of November 1964, in Carlisle, PA, and he passed away Thursday January 12, 2023. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1982, and served 6 years in the Navy on the submarine, the USS Albuquerque as a fire controls technician. He worked for Giant/Ahold Delhaize for 31 years, literally starting in the mail room and moving up to Director of information Security.
Emily L Swift obituary 1944~2023
Emily L Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare. Born May 31, 1944 in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts. Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was...
Duffy W Carbaugh obituary 1974~2023
Duffy W Carbaugh, age 48, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 2, 1974, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Dennis W. and Debra Myers Carbaugh. Duffy was a 1993 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. Working as a...
Freddy Wayne Penrod obituary 1935~2023
Freddy Wayne Penrod, 87 of Mercersburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023. Born Dec. 15, 1935 in South Fork, Pa., he was a son of the late Wilbur and Inzie Penrod. Freddy worked at Mac Trucks for 37 years for which he was very proud. He worked many...
Sarah Andrews obituary 1925~2023
Sarah Andrews, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness. She was born May 27, 1925 in Fulton County, PA, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jacob Rouzer. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Richard Andrews. Together they started the photography business,...
Kevin D Aul obituary 1956~2023
Kevin D Aul, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 15, 1956 in Dover, OH, he was the son of the late Donald and Martha (Jacobs) Aul. He was employed as a truck driver for several different trucking companies throughout his...
Vivian M Robinson obituary 1928~2023
Mrs. Vivian M Robinson (Carbaugh), 94, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 in her home. Born May 20, 1928 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clarence LeRoy Carbaugh and Margaret (Jones) Carbaugh Long. Mrs. Robinson was employed by Samuel Dixon State Hospital, the...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0