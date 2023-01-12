ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County DA Jim Martin announces he will not seek re-election

After more than 25 years in office, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election after finishing his current term. Martin, a Republican, is the longest-serving district attorney in county history. He has held the office since being appointed in January 1998 to replace Robert Steinberg after Steinberg was elected county judge, and Martin won six four-year terms thereafter.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Should Easton continue to pursue Lehigh Canal hydropower plan? Discussion set on frustrations.

Easton officials are raising concerns about a Massachusetts company’s proposal to install a hydroelectric power generator fed by the Lehigh Canal. The city solicitor, Joel Scheer, told the city council on Wednesday night he’s looking for guidance on whether to proceed with negotiations with New England Hydropower Co. LLC in the face of concerns he has about a proposed lease agreement for the project.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County investigators revisit 50-year-old cold case

SLATINGTON, Pa. - Investigators in Lehigh County are looking for new leads as they revisit a 50-year-old cold case. Richard Wimbish was found shot to death in Slatington on January 13, 1973. His body was in Trout Creek, wrapped up in a sleeping bag, officials say. Wimbish worked as a...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Authorities respond to struck gas line in Salisbury Township

Salisbury Township police responded to a gas line issue Tuesday afternoon at 1265 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Lehigh County authorities said a gas line was struck and UGI was responding to the incident. A spokesperson for UGI did not immediately return to a request for comment. Authorities said emergency medical...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney say they served a search warrant that turned up opiates and other drugs. According to police, they searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his home on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City. During the […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
skooknews.com

Shenandoah Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help in locating a Shenandoah woman. Danielle Marie Oswald, 49, with a last known address of 312 West Mount Vernon Street, Shenandoah, is wanted for failing to appear for several court appearances. Those...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Luzerne county shooting, now a homicide

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were sent to Regal Cinema in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, for reported “shots being fired." It was determined that a 19-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby area of the cinema. According to state police,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Settlement reached in Halcovage lawsuit

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A lawsuit was filed back in 2021 after four county employees said Commissioner George Halcovage sexually harassed them for years. If the settlement is approved, Schuylkill County must hire a consultant who will propose improvements and develop a new sexual harassment training program. Halcovage denies...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.

2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of intimidating witness

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say was found intimidating a person to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between November and December 2022, David Frantz 59, of Kunkletown, intimidated a 48-year-old woman, not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
2 men die after Interstate 80 crash in Monroe County

Two drivers died Monday after being ejected during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 68-year-old man from Carbon County and 31-year-old man from Montour County were pronounced dead at the crash scene on I-80 West, near mile marker 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, troopers said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Warren County man pleads guilty to car burglaries

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Warren County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph DeRissio, 25, of Phillipsburg pled guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary on Jan. 3 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Easton, PA
