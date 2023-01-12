ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

A cloudy, mild and humid Monday

High pressure has moved east over Florida so southerly winds have returned for SELA. Expect those cloudy skies to stick around through Wednesday before the cold front moves into SELA Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The next cold front will bring a line of rain and storms to SELA late...
FLORIDA STATE
WDSU

Warmer spring-like days on the way

We've turned the corner on recent winter temperatures, and warmer spring-like days are back!. South winds and a few more clouds streaming in will keep temps from dropping too far tonight in most cases, but 40s over the Northshore and 50s for the South Shore appear likely. A brisk south...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Communities across Southeast Louisiana to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NEW ORLEANS — Communities across Southeast Louisiana will pause Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In New Orleans, a peace march will be held at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the MLK Jr. monument located at South Claiborne Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A rally will follow in A. L. Davis Park, which is located across the street from New Zion Baptist Church.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy