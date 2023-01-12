Read full article on original website
WDSU
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
WDSU
A cloudy, mild and humid Monday
High pressure has moved east over Florida so southerly winds have returned for SELA. Expect those cloudy skies to stick around through Wednesday before the cold front moves into SELA Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The next cold front will bring a line of rain and storms to SELA late...
WDSU
Warmer spring-like days on the way
We've turned the corner on recent winter temperatures, and warmer spring-like days are back!. South winds and a few more clouds streaming in will keep temps from dropping too far tonight in most cases, but 40s over the Northshore and 50s for the South Shore appear likely. A brisk south...
WDSU
Communities across Southeast Louisiana to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
NEW ORLEANS — Communities across Southeast Louisiana will pause Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In New Orleans, a peace march will be held at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the MLK Jr. monument located at South Claiborne Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A rally will follow in A. L. Davis Park, which is located across the street from New Zion Baptist Church.
WDSU
The body of the Mandeville man who went missing while fishing has been found
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that the body of the boater who went missing a week ago has been found about 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point. "Billy" Coile of Mandeville went missing after using a friend's boat on Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8. The boat...
WDSU
Man arrested after being rescued from a tree in St. Charles Parish, police report
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Interstate 310 milepost 4 in St. Rose to the report of a man sitting in a tree trying to flag down drivers. According to the police, the suspect advised the person who called the police that he...
