NEW ORLEANS — Communities across Southeast Louisiana will pause Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In New Orleans, a peace march will be held at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the MLK Jr. monument located at South Claiborne Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A rally will follow in A. L. Davis Park, which is located across the street from New Zion Baptist Church.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO