KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm still bringing rain to Phoenix area, snow to Flagstaff
Arizonans are still experiencing active winter weather, as a storm continues to bring rain and snow to various parts of the state. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff, while FOX 10's Linda William reports from Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
AZFamily
Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona
More than a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff as a storm hit Arizona, and many took advantage of the winter weather. AZFAMILY | Blowing snow coming down in Flagstaff from viewer Summer Johnson. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Shared from Flagstaff by Summer Johnson in First Alert Facebook Weather...
AZFamily
Parts of I-17 closed near Flagstaff due to snow, icy conditions
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parts of Interstate 17 are closed due to the extremely icy, snowy conditions in the northern part of the state. Multiple closures extend to I-40 at milepost 146 eastbound, State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon areas, I-17 northbound is closed at milepost 310, and another I-17 closure at milepost 298, as well as other road closures stretching into the north. For updated interactive road closures map, check the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.
theprescotttimes.com
Silent Witness Alert – Catch 22 Day 16 – Jonathan Sterling Mansfield $1,000 Reward
It’s day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield. Between September 9 and September 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from UHAUL in Sedona. On September 15, a Cottonwood Police Officer located the UHAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main Street and Cochise Street in Cottonwood. The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with Auto Theft and Assault.
knau.org
Northern Arizona receives nearly 20 inches of snow with more on the way
A winter storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with more expected today. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Coconino plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.
AZFamily
First Alert: Big snow in the mountains. Scattered showers in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The first wave of the latest winter storm began moving through the state early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals were very impressive, with some areas of downtown Flagstaff with up to 12″ of snow. Bellemont also got 12″ of snow before sunrise. We expect many locations from northern Arizona will see large snowfall numbers throughout the day, as much of northern Arizona above 5,000 feet is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday. In the Valley, light rain showers dominated the pre-dawn hours, and we expect more of the same for the rest of Sunday, scattered, mainly light showers. However, that rain could pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
theprescotttimes.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
kjzz.org
Rain and snow expected in Arizona this weekend
Northern Arizona will get more snow this weekend as there is a winter storm warning in effect for the Flagstaff area from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible and heavy snow is likely according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff deals with new round of winter weather
Parts of the Arizona High Country have been hit hard by the latest round of winter storm to move through the state. The storm has impacted roadways, and even left some homes without power. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
