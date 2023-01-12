ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state

Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
ALABAMA STATE
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Sunday Weather Video: Rains the Main Story the Next Two Weeks

Saturday was a beautiful but chilly day across Alabama. Highs were mostly in the 40s, including 44F at Anniston, 46F at Birmingham, and 47F at Calera. It was 50F at Tuscaloosa. WET WEATHER AHEAD: The next two weeks look like they will be wet ones across much of Alabama. With...
ALABAMA STATE
wfxb.com

Tornado Outbreaks Violently Rotated Across The South

Multiple tornadoes blew through parts of several states in the South. At least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded as of Thursday evening. The storm swept across Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky. As the tornadoes violently rotated through the states, power-lines were damaged, tree limbs were severed, and debris filled the...
ALABAMA STATE
News4Jax.com

Temperatures drop below freezing overnight again

Sunday overnight temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory expires for most counties east of I-95 at nine in the morning on Monday. A freeze warning is in effect for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida until nine in the morning on Monday. Monday morning begins with...
GEORGIA STATE
wvtm13.com

Photos: Damage reported across Alabama from likely tornadoes

Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
ALABAMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South

Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials. The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy