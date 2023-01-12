Read full article on original website
“Yellowstone” mid-season break, return date & how to watch season 5
“Yellowstone” season 5 is taking a brief hiatus. For now, enjoy previous episodes of your favorite Paramount Network series when you subscribe to select streaming services. “Yellowstone” season 5, part 1 ended with an explosive mid-season finale, leaving viewers thirsty for another installment. The hit Paramount Network drama series...
“Yellowstone” prequel “1923” to return February 5, how to watch
“1923″ season 1 is taking a mid-season break. Stream existing episodes and await the February 5 premiere with a Paramount+ subscription. “1923″ made its debut back in December, following another generation of Duttons as they navigate life in rural Montana. Now four episodes into the first season, the show is taking a brief hiatus — not quite as long as its sister series “Yellowstone” on Paramount Network — as anticipation builds for the next batch of family drama and Yellowstone cowboy antics.
How to Watch “How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story”
“How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story” premieres tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime. Stream the intense true story for free with a Philo new user trial. Inspired by true events, Lifetime’s “How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story” follows author Nancy Crampton-Brophy. Her specialty was always writing vividly, and with such ease, about the gruesome subject of murder. Her books often centered around women fantasizing about death — their husbands’, their own, faking their own. This made for riveting romances; but for Nancy, the cathartic thrill didn’t just stop at the end of the page.
These Episodes Of "The Office" Actually Prepared Me For Corporate America
All the warnings were there.
The 28th Critics Choice Awards, nominations & how to watch
The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards air tonight at 7/6c on The CW. Stream the event for free with a FuboTV new user trial. The Annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony honors dynamic and popular film/television from the last year. Hosted by star comedian Chelsea Handler, this year’s show features an impressive array of both nominees and presenters. The celebratory event will broadcast live from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and promises to thrill viewers with its glamor, excitement, and well-deserved accolades.
