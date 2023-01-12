Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 10000 block North Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse. Representatives for Marathon Gas Station reported criminal mischief to a building. 7:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 3200 block West Hill Lake Road, Claypool. Deborah R. Lackey...
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
abc57.com
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tecomet AWL Donation Drive Will Have Public Drop-Off Feb. 4
Tecomet is having a donation drive for the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. Donations from Tecomet employees are being accepted through Feb. 4, with donation boxes in each break room. A public drop-off will be 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at 3724 Ind. 15, Warsaw. Donation suggestions include:
Times-Union Newspaper
Linda Kay Riggle
Linda Kay Riggle, 71, Warsaw, died Jan. 14, 2023, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital, Warsaw. She was born in Wabash on Feb. 2, 1951, to Walter E. Ihnen and Dorothy M. Ihnen. She was married to Samuel Riggle in November 1995; he died in September 2019. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation...
Times-Union Newspaper
Goshen Health Has Ribbon-Cutting For New North Webster Clinic
NORTH WEBSTER - A significant part of Goshen Health’s mission “is to improve the health of our communities,” President and CEO Randy Christophel said Monday morning before a ribbon-cutting of the new Goshen Physicians Family Medicine location, 301 N. Main St., Suite 121, in the North Webster Community Center.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
The number of suspected overdoses over the weekend is 11, but without toxicology testing, it may be impossible to say for sure.
abc57.com
Man arrested by Marshall County Police after a single vehicle accident
MARSHAL COUNTY, Ind. --At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, Marshall County Police responded to a single vehicle accident in a swamp area on 13 Road, west of US 31. After arrival, a black 2001 Dodge pickup truck was located by Officer Wazniak, half submerged in the water. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Legacy Of Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrated In Warsaw
A day after what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday, over four dozen people gathered at Courthouse Coffee on the Square in downtown Warsaw Monday to honor the civil rights icon. King was born Jan. 15, 1929, and assassinated on April 4, 1968. Organized by Sara...
WNDU
2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Lions Fry On Jan. 21
CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will have fish, tenderloin and sides for sale on Jan. 21 from noon until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at their building on Railroad Street in Claypool. The Lions were able to purchase personal hygiene products for the Claypool Elementary...
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Schools Thanked By Chicago High School Hockey Game
Warsaw Community Schools and Warsaw first responders helped a Chicago high school hockey team celebrate its first game back on the ice Sunday after a school bus accident in November. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert told the School Board Monday that a couple staff members attended Chicago’s St. Ignatius College...
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
wfft.com
Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
Times-Union Newspaper
St. Ignatious Hockey Team Thanks Warsaw First Responders
A large contingent of first responders and local officials from Warsaw attended St. Ignatious prep school hockey team’s return to the ice Sunday night — two months after a bus crash in Warsaw injured 16 people from the school. Among those attending the game in Chicago were Warsaw...
Times-Union Newspaper
Rita Kay Vanlaningham
SYRACUSE – Rita Kay Vanlaningham, a resident of Milford, passed away at Goshen Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. She had struggled with several health issues in recent years. Born on Jan. 13, 1947, Rita was one day shy of her 76th birthday. She was born in Goshen to...
