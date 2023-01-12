ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 10000 block North Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse. Representatives for Marathon Gas Station reported criminal mischief to a building. 7:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 3200 block West Hill Lake Road, Claypool. Deborah R. Lackey...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Three Join Sheriff’s Office

Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Tecomet AWL Donation Drive Will Have Public Drop-Off Feb. 4

Tecomet is having a donation drive for the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. Donations from Tecomet employees are being accepted through Feb. 4, with donation boxes in each break room. A public drop-off will be 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at 3724 Ind. 15, Warsaw. Donation suggestions include:
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Linda Kay Riggle

Linda Kay Riggle, 71, Warsaw, died Jan. 14, 2023, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital, Warsaw. She was born in Wabash on Feb. 2, 1951, to Walter E. Ihnen and Dorothy M. Ihnen. She was married to Samuel Riggle in November 1995; he died in September 2019. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Goshen Health Has Ribbon-Cutting For New North Webster Clinic

NORTH WEBSTER - A significant part of Goshen Health’s mission “is to improve the health of our communities,” President and CEO Randy Christophel said Monday morning before a ribbon-cutting of the new Goshen Physicians Family Medicine location, 301 N. Main St., Suite 121, in the North Webster Community Center.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
wfft.com

I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Legacy Of Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrated In Warsaw

A day after what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday, over four dozen people gathered at Courthouse Coffee on the Square in downtown Warsaw Monday to honor the civil rights icon. King was born Jan. 15, 1929, and assassinated on April 4, 1968. Organized by Sara...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Claypool Lions Fry On Jan. 21

CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will have fish, tenderloin and sides for sale on Jan. 21 from noon until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at their building on Railroad Street in Claypool. The Lions were able to purchase personal hygiene products for the Claypool Elementary...
CLAYPOOL, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Schools Thanked By Chicago High School Hockey Game

Warsaw Community Schools and Warsaw first responders helped a Chicago high school hockey team celebrate its first game back on the ice Sunday after a school bus accident in November. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert told the School Board Monday that a couple staff members attended Chicago’s St. Ignatius College...
WARSAW, IN
WTHR

Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
FREMONT, IN
wfft.com

Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

St. Ignatious Hockey Team Thanks Warsaw First Responders

A large contingent of first responders and local officials from Warsaw attended St. Ignatious prep school hockey team’s return to the ice Sunday night — two months after a bus crash in Warsaw injured 16 people from the school. Among those attending the game in Chicago were Warsaw...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Rita Kay Vanlaningham

SYRACUSE – Rita Kay Vanlaningham, a resident of Milford, passed away at Goshen Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. She had struggled with several health issues in recent years. Born on Jan. 13, 1947, Rita was one day shy of her 76th birthday. She was born in Goshen to...
MILFORD, IN

