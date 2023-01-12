BOURBON – Terry L. Smith, age 61, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in his home. Terry was born to Billy and Patricia Parker Smith on Feb. 26, 1961, in Warsaw. Terry was a resident of the area most of his life and graduated from Triton High School in 1980. He attended Ivy Tech and earned an associates degree for CNC machine operation. He also attended Vincennes University. He worked in trailer manufacturing. He attended the Bourbon First United Methodist Church in his younger years with the Slough family. He married Kelly Stills on Sept. 23, 2003. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, watching Notre Dame football, the Green Bay Packers and spending time with family and friends.

BOURBON, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO