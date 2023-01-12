Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Rita Kay Vanlaningham
SYRACUSE – Rita Kay Vanlaningham, a resident of Milford, passed away at Goshen Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. She had struggled with several health issues in recent years. Born on Jan. 13, 1947, Rita was one day shy of her 76th birthday. She was born in Goshen to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Linda Kay Riggle
Linda Kay Riggle, 71, Warsaw, died Jan. 14, 2023, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital, Warsaw. She was born in Wabash on Feb. 2, 1951, to Walter E. Ihnen and Dorothy M. Ihnen. She was married to Samuel Riggle in November 1995; he died in September 2019. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation...
Times-Union Newspaper
Terry L. Smith
BOURBON – Terry L. Smith, age 61, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in his home. Terry was born to Billy and Patricia Parker Smith on Feb. 26, 1961, in Warsaw. Terry was a resident of the area most of his life and graduated from Triton High School in 1980. He attended Ivy Tech and earned an associates degree for CNC machine operation. He also attended Vincennes University. He worked in trailer manufacturing. He attended the Bourbon First United Methodist Church in his younger years with the Slough family. He married Kelly Stills on Sept. 23, 2003. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, watching Notre Dame football, the Green Bay Packers and spending time with family and friends.
Times-Union Newspaper
Goshen Health Has Ribbon-Cutting For New North Webster Clinic
NORTH WEBSTER - A significant part of Goshen Health’s mission “is to improve the health of our communities,” President and CEO Randy Christophel said Monday morning before a ribbon-cutting of the new Goshen Physicians Family Medicine location, 301 N. Main St., Suite 121, in the North Webster Community Center.
Times-Union Newspaper
Donald Joseph Palm
Donald Joseph Palm, 88, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. He was born in Chicago on March 16, 1934, to Robert J. Palm and Anne Jansen Palm. He was married to Judith Ann Balfanz on Nov. 27, 1954; she survives. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with...
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Lions Fry On Jan. 21
CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will have fish, tenderloin and sides for sale on Jan. 21 from noon until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at their building on Railroad Street in Claypool. The Lions were able to purchase personal hygiene products for the Claypool Elementary...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Schools Thanked By Chicago High School Hockey Game
Warsaw Community Schools and Warsaw first responders helped a Chicago high school hockey team celebrate its first game back on the ice Sunday after a school bus accident in November. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert told the School Board Monday that a couple staff members attended Chicago’s St. Ignatius College...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.17.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:53 p.m. Friday - Jeffrey James Mack Jr., 28, Elkhart, arrested for possession of stolen property. Bond: $5,250. • 7:33 p.m. Friday - Brandon Jo Bartman, 30, of 324 N. Blaine St., North Webster, arrested for...
Times-Union Newspaper
St. Ignatious Hockey Team Thanks Warsaw First Responders
A large contingent of first responders and local officials from Warsaw attended St. Ignatious prep school hockey team’s return to the ice Sunday night — two months after a bus crash in Warsaw injured 16 people from the school. Among those attending the game in Chicago were Warsaw...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tecomet AWL Donation Drive Will Have Public Drop-Off Feb. 4
Tecomet is having a donation drive for the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. Donations from Tecomet employees are being accepted through Feb. 4, with donation boxes in each break room. A public drop-off will be 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at 3724 Ind. 15, Warsaw. Donation suggestions include:
Times-Union Newspaper
Legacy Of Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrated In Warsaw
A day after what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday, over four dozen people gathered at Courthouse Coffee on the Square in downtown Warsaw Monday to honor the civil rights icon. King was born Jan. 15, 1929, and assassinated on April 4, 1968. Organized by Sara...
Times-Union Newspaper
Randolph ‘Randy’ Schrader
SYRACUSE – Randy Schrader, 79, Syracuse, died just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Randy was born on May 6, 1943, to Lloyd V. Schrader and Gazella Halasi Schrader. He married Lou Ann Glass on Sept. 29, 1964; she died April 16, 2009. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation...
Times-Union Newspaper
$1.5M Donated To Manchester Music, Visual Arts Campaign
NORTH MANCHESTER – In support of Manchester University's "Manchester Bold" capital campaign, $1.5 million has been given by three separate donors toward renovation of Otho Winger Memorial Hall. One of the oldest buildings on the North Manchester campus, Winger is home to the music and art departments. An updated...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 1/13 & 1/14
Warsaw split a pair of games over the weekend, defeating Peru 62-52 at the Tiger Den Saturday night in their second contest in two days. The Tigers snapped a short two game skid to improve to 7-6. Playing the game without leader Jaxson Gould, Warsaw got big performances from Brandt Martin (16 points, five rebounds) and Drew Heckaman (15 points, four rebounds) to pull away in the second half. Luke Yeager added eight points.
Times-Union Newspaper
KYLA Cadets Learn About Orthopedics Industry In Kosciusko
Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy (KYLA) held their Jan. 11 meeting at the Kosciusko Health Services Pavilion, where the students learned about the orthopedic industry in Kosciusko County. Todd Speicher, president and owner of Instrumental Machine & Development (IMD), started the morning session with the history of IMD, which was founded...
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lancers Continue Great Seasons With Pair Of Saturday Wins
HUNTINGTON - Grace's men's basketball team continued its winning ways, dispatching Huntington 93-82 on Saturday afternoon. The No. 6 Lancers (17-2, 7-2 Crossroads League) had six players score in double figures in a complete offensive performance. Grace's 17 wins are the second-most in the NAIA. Grace shot 52 percent from...
Times-Union Newspaper
Friends Of The Nappanee Public Library Announce Book Sale
NAPPANEE - Thousands of books from every corner of the library as well as surplus programming materials, event decorations, DVDs, framed art, magazines, office supplies and more will be available for purchase to the public during the annual book sale at the Nappanee Public Library on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Recorder’s Office Does Not Provide Or Prepare Deeds
The Kosciusko County Recorder’s Office reminds citizens that they do not provide or prepare deeds. According to a news release from the Recorder’s Office, “It is strongly recommended that you seek out a real estate attorney to prepare your deed in order to ensure it is done correctly and completely. Preparing or using a deed prepared by anyone other than a licensed attorney is done completely at your own risk and responsibility, and may result in errors that could be more costly in the long run.”
