FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crawfish king cake a best seller for Daphne bakery
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tucked away in a small shopping center along Highway 98 in Daphne is a bakery known for its sweet treats and homemade entrees, but there’s a lot more cooking in the kitchen. “She messed with a recipe for a little bit and she came up with a crawfish dressing,” said Barbara […]
Mardi Gras store slammed with buyers as store prepares for the carnival season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year again! We are less than a month away from the first Mardi Gras parade in Mobile. Mobilians and other Gulf Coast residents ran to Toomey’s Mardi Gras Headquarters Sunday afternoon–getting everything from MoonPies and beads to kick off the beginning of the carnival season. “I ride […]
City of Mobile lights Mardi Gras Tree, officially starting the season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile held its annual lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree at Mardi Gras Park Saturday evening. Many of the locals say the cold didn’t stop them from participating in their city’s traditions. “I love Mardi Gras! Especially this year because it’s a little cold,” said one Mobile native. […]
Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade information for Fat Tuesday
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Good times will be rolling soon and now is the time to register your float for the annual Orange Beach Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade. The City of Orange Beach is pleased to present the 2023 Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade will roll at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
Hundreds gather in Pensacola for MLK Jr. Parade
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The streets were lined in Downtown Pensacola Monday, with people of all ages coming out in unity to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. “It’s good to be here today to remember, and to remind us of the dream that he had,” said Pensacola resident Chanique Simpkins. The theme of this years […]
Krewe De La Dauphine “Travels the World” for 2023 Parade
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Next week the streets will be flooded with people on Dauphin Island for the annual Krewe De La Dauphine Parade–the first large Mardi Gras parade of the season. It’s a tradition that signals the start of the parade season in the Mobile area and a time that brings many people […]
Celebration of life for JJ Mack set for Feb. 5 in Bear Point
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A celebration of life has been planned for Victor James Culmone, better known locally as musician JJ Mack, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2022. Friends and family will gather on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Bear Point Civic Association Building. The day will include hors de oeuvres and other light refreshments.
WALA-TV FOX10
2023 Mobile Porch Parade registration is open now
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Porch Parade is you! It is neighbors, family, and friends of Mobile, Alabama stepping up to support our local businesses, artists, and non-profits while getting creative and celebrating the Carnival & Mardi Gras season together in a new way. Mobile Porch Parade is organized by...
Diversity celebrated in MLK, Jr. march in Fairhope
One of the most diverse crowds in recent memory came together in Fairhope marching along Section Street. Every step in honor of the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Miss Dolly Jane is a sweet, big girl
Our Pet of the Week is a 2 1/2-year-old lab mix named Dolly Jane.
WALA-TV FOX10
Road closures in the coming days around Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting. Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete. SpringHill...
Mobile business owner feels like ‘Indiana Jones’ opening new store
In tonight's What's Working, taking a leap to make a career change. A Mobile woman has opened up a new store in the Spring Hill area. It's called Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. It's located on Old Shell Road.
Mobile tied for 1st with Jackson, Miss. for shortest life expectancy in nation: Report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Miss. and Mobile, Ala. are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate, with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Wednesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your newest pet of the week, Wednesday. She is a lab mix and is estimated to be around 9 weeks old. They expect her to grow to be about 40-50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $80, and she will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Friday, the 20th.
police1.com
'Bad Day on the Bayou': Officer who began LE career in his 50s releases cop novel
MOBILE, Ala. — Mark Johnson once walked the streets of downtown Mobile as a top executive of a prestigious nonprofit. Later, after a most unusual midlife career change, he patrolled the same streets as a 50-something rookie cop. On Friday he’ll be one of the attractions at the city’s monthly art walk, as a fledgling novelist.
utv44.com
Local clothing brand, Secret Scientist, collaborating with the University of Alabama
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A big win for a local business. Secret Scientist Clothing, a Mobile street-wear clothing store, is teaming up with one of the biggest schools in the nation: The University of Alabama. Just yesterday, the Secret Scientist team signed an official licensing deal with UA, making the company the first ever streetwear brand to collaborate with the school. It's a really big deal! They tell me some people didn't think they'd make it this far, to the naysayers they say keep on watching.
Nighttime lane closures planned on East Canal Road
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Roadwork continues on Canal Road near the library in Orange Beach. The city announced new nighttime lane closures coming up next week in a press release. In an effort to avoid daytime lane closures, the East Canal Road widening contractor will be performing road...
WALA-TV FOX10
Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
Chrisleys celebrate Julie’s 50th birthday as they prepare to report to prison
ATLANTA — As Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to report to prison on Tuesday, their family celebrated Julie’s 50th birthday recently. Last year, the Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Evidence showed the couple took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.
