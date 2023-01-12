ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Crawfish king cake a best seller for Daphne bakery

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tucked away in a small shopping center along Highway 98 in Daphne is a bakery known for its sweet treats and homemade entrees, but there’s a lot more cooking in the kitchen. “She messed with a recipe for a little bit and she came up with a crawfish dressing,” said Barbara […]
DAPHNE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade information for Fat Tuesday

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Good times will be rolling soon and now is the time to register your float for the annual Orange Beach Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade. The City of Orange Beach is pleased to present the 2023 Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade will roll at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds gather in Pensacola for MLK Jr. Parade

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The streets were lined in Downtown Pensacola Monday, with people of all ages coming out in unity to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr..  “It’s good to be here today to remember, and to remind us of the dream that he had,” said Pensacola resident Chanique Simpkins. The theme of this years […]
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Celebration of life for JJ Mack set for Feb. 5 in Bear Point

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A celebration of life has been planned for Victor James Culmone, better known locally as musician JJ Mack, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2022. Friends and family will gather on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Bear Point Civic Association Building. The day will include hors de oeuvres and other light refreshments.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2023 Mobile Porch Parade registration is open now

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Porch Parade is you! It is neighbors, family, and friends of Mobile, Alabama stepping up to support our local businesses, artists, and non-profits while getting creative and celebrating the Carnival & Mardi Gras season together in a new way. Mobile Porch Parade is organized by...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Road closures in the coming days around Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting. Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete. SpringHill...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your newest pet of the week, Wednesday. She is a lab mix and is estimated to be around 9 weeks old. They expect her to grow to be about 40-50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $80, and she will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Friday, the 20th.
MOBILE, AL
police1.com

'Bad Day on the Bayou': Officer who began LE career in his 50s releases cop novel

MOBILE, Ala. — Mark Johnson once walked the streets of downtown Mobile as a top executive of a prestigious nonprofit. Later, after a most unusual midlife career change, he patrolled the same streets as a 50-something rookie cop. On Friday he’ll be one of the attractions at the city’s monthly art walk, as a fledgling novelist.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Local clothing brand, Secret Scientist, collaborating with the University of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A big win for a local business. Secret Scientist Clothing, a Mobile street-wear clothing store, is teaming up with one of the biggest schools in the nation: The University of Alabama. Just yesterday, the Secret Scientist team signed an official licensing deal with UA, making the company the first ever streetwear brand to collaborate with the school. It's a really big deal! They tell me some people didn't think they'd make it this far, to the naysayers they say keep on watching.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Nighttime lane closures planned on East Canal Road

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Roadwork continues on Canal Road near the library in Orange Beach. The city announced new nighttime lane closures coming up next week in a press release. In an effort to avoid daytime lane closures, the East Canal Road widening contractor will be performing road...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
MOBILE, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chrisleys celebrate Julie’s 50th birthday as they prepare to report to prison

ATLANTA — As Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to report to prison on Tuesday, their family celebrated Julie’s 50th birthday recently. Last year, the Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Evidence showed the couple took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.
MARIANNA, FL

