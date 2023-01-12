The Kosciusko County Recorder’s Office reminds citizens that they do not provide or prepare deeds. According to a news release from the Recorder’s Office, “It is strongly recommended that you seek out a real estate attorney to prepare your deed in order to ensure it is done correctly and completely. Preparing or using a deed prepared by anyone other than a licensed attorney is done completely at your own risk and responsibility, and may result in errors that could be more costly in the long run.”

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO