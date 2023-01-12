Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
In-state safety Kemori Dixon had an 'amazing' visit to Virginia
Kemori Dixon made the journey to Charlottesville on Saturday to meet with the Virginia coaches during UVA's Junior Day. The Danville (VA) George Washington playmaker left.
Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made their first scholarship offer in the recruiting class of 2026
Augusta Free Press
How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?
After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
cbs19news
Virginia starting lineup and rotation remains 'flexible'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For only the third time this season, Tony Bennett changed the starting lineup for Virginia against Florida State inserting Ben Vander Plas in for Kadin Shedrick. "That's the versatility of this team," Bennett said on Monday, "There's a handful of guys that makes practice competitive...
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today
When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
cbs19news
UVA women rally back to take down Boston College
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The UVA women's basketball team snapped their 3 game losing streak with a 66-50 comeback win over Boston College. The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 11 points in the opening half before dominating the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Eagles 41-22, to improve to 10-1 at home this season.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next
Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
cbs19news
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Charlottesville this week. It has been visiting cities all over the United States since 1936. It's 24 hot dogs tall, 60 hot dogs long and 18 hot dogs wide. The inside is just as impressive as the outside with...
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
Study: Charlottesville one of the most stressful college towns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a study by Preply, college students’ stress levels are on the rise due to financial worries and time spent of digital devices. It says this is happening in Charlottesville. Preply’s study found that Charlottesville is the number 8 college town in the country...
cbs19news
Paramount continues offering backstage tours
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater continues offering people a chance to explore its history. It is once again holding free backstage tours. According to a release, these tours are offered year-round and are regularly announced on the theater’s website. From its beginnings in 1931 to the...
cbs19news
Woodbrook hosts MLK Walk
ALBEMARLE Co. Va., (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tomorrow for Martin Luther King Junior day Woodbrook Elementary school will be hosting an event to celebrate the life he lived. The event is from 11 AM until 1 PM on the track where they will walk Miles for Martin. “It’s a wonderful, whole...
cbs19news
Katrina Callsen announces run for House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, Katrina Callsen announced that she is running as a Democrat for the Virginia House of Delegates. "I care about children. I care about women. I care about families and I believe that investments in people create a better future for all of us,” she said.
cbs19news
Daytime lane closures on parts of 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are seeing some daytime lane closures on parts of the Route 250 Bypass. Work is underway to replace the southern sidewalk on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. This has closed the outside eastbound lane through Wednesday and it will be closed again...
cbs19news
Louisa, Albemarle get grant funding for site development projects
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area locations are among more than 20 across Virginia getting grant funding to get them project-ready. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants on Monday. According to a release, this discretionary program helps to characterize and develop...
cbs19news
CASPCA again raising money in honor of Betty White
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be participating in the Betty White challenge again this year. This challenge started last year to honor the late actress for her birthday and the way she advocated for animals. Last year, the CASPCA raised more than $15,000. “Last year...
cbs19news
Broadcasters for Blood drive aims to collect 261 pints of blood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Red Cross and local radio stations teamed up to host the bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive on Monday. The goal was to collect 261 pints of blood. January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month because it's the slowest time for collection, usually due...
cbs19news
Woodbrook Elementary host 'Miles for Martin'
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Woodbrook Elementary School held its Miles for Martin event on Monday, raising awareness of an organization that is very special to teachers and students. There was a bake sale and even a raffle of shoes to raise money for African American Teaching Fellows to...
WRIC TV
Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
cbs19news
SUV barrels through crosswalk, narrowly misses crossing guard and student
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's the law to stop at a school crossing but on Friday morning, one driver did not. It wasn’t the first time an accident, or almost accident, has happened at the intersection of East High and Hazel streets, and crossing guard Kevin Cox said that without city intervention, it wouldn’t be the last.
