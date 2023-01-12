Read full article on original website
Dairyville barn roof torn off by recent severe storms
Tehama County has seen a lot of storm damage from this winter storm. Dairyville resident Brian Madison experienced the damage firsthand after seeing his barn's roof blown off from the gusty winds. Madison explained to KRCR his reaction when he first came out and saw the damage that was done.
Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
Drought outlook: are we on pace to break out?
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Friday marked the 12th-consecutive day rain has been recorded at the Redding Regional Airport—undoubtedly a good sign for our water supply. With each successive storm, questions of whether this will bring an end to the prolonged drought have come up. The wettest start to January...
Caltrans crews assess river level and downed trees in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Caltrans crews in Tehama County worked to clear roadways and bridges in the area earlier today. Workers with the Caltrans District 2 Bridge Crew in Tehama County were out monitoring bridges for debris or flooding issues when they came across the Burch Creek Bridge along Interstate 5. Though the river has risen rather close to the bridge, Caltrans District 2 says the river hasn't risen above the road yet.
RV fire rocks Rooster's Landing Fishing Resort
ANDERSON, Calif. — A fire rocked Rooster's Landing Fishing resort in Anderson Sunday night, destroying the RV that one couple called home. The fire was contained to one vehicle, but the impacts were felt across the community. While Jack and Elizabeth did make it out of the engulfed RV, two of their dogs sadly perished and they lost nearly everything they owned in the blaze.
Traffic returning to normal on Highway 299 west of Ingot after crash Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 4:38 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that traffic is returning to normal on Highway 299 about one mile west of Ingot. The roadway was fully blocked Sunday morning, then it was subject to one-way traffic control after a car crash.
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
Caltrans says Highway 36 in Red Bluff reopened after flooding Saturday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 36 in Red Bluff has been reopened on Saturday. The area from Baker Road to Monroe Avenue was closed due to flooding since around 10:30 a.m.
Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
Lake Shasta bass tournament kicks off Saturday despite Northstate storms
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Fishermen from all over the west coast are coming for a two-day bass fishing tournament held at Shasta Lake, despite the storms that have swept through the Northstate. Over 140 fishermen are coming into town and gearing up for the NewJen fishing tournament, which kicks...
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes
Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire
REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
Lake Oroville / Shasta Water Level Update
(NorCal, CA) – DWR reports Lake Oroville has risen another 7 feet in a day, to 750 feet, 47% of capacity, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Lake Shasta is reported up 4 feet in 24 hours, at 44% capacity, up 2% in a day.
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
Police say that a man is dead after a fight at a mini-mart in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard on Sunday, at around 5:30 a.m., for a report of an assault. When officers arraigned they found a man, later identified as Miguel Padilla, 51, of...
Redding man dies after a physical assault in a mini-mart gas station Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police said a man died late Thursday evening after a physical assault occurred at a mini-mart gas station. On Jan. 12, at around 9:49 p.m., Redding Police said officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station within the 100 Block of Lake Blvd. for the report of an assault.
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at Redding Police officers, RPD says
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 17, 2:30 AM:. More details were released by police early Tuesday morning after a man was arrested for 'Attempted Murder of a Police Officer' in Redding. The following is a press release from the Redding Police Department:. Man Arrested for Shooting at Redding Police...
Community gathers for food and fellowship during MLK Jr. Day celebration in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Many diverse groups from the Redding area got together on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's birthday. Black, brown, yellow, red and white: they were all represented in the Martin Luther King Center parking lot in Redding with booths from numerous organizations, people mingling; many enjoying a pancake breakfast cooked up by the asphalt cowboys.
Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
