Shasta County, CA

krcrtv.com

Dairyville barn roof torn off by recent severe storms

Tehama County has seen a lot of storm damage from this winter storm. Dairyville resident Brian Madison experienced the damage firsthand after seeing his barn's roof blown off from the gusty winds. Madison explained to KRCR his reaction when he first came out and saw the damage that was done.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Drought outlook: are we on pace to break out?

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Friday marked the 12th-consecutive day rain has been recorded at the Redding Regional Airport—undoubtedly a good sign for our water supply. With each successive storm, questions of whether this will bring an end to the prolonged drought have come up. The wettest start to January...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Caltrans crews assess river level and downed trees in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Caltrans crews in Tehama County worked to clear roadways and bridges in the area earlier today. Workers with the Caltrans District 2 Bridge Crew in Tehama County were out monitoring bridges for debris or flooding issues when they came across the Burch Creek Bridge along Interstate 5. Though the river has risen rather close to the bridge, Caltrans District 2 says the river hasn't risen above the road yet.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

RV fire rocks Rooster's Landing Fishing Resort

ANDERSON, Calif. — A fire rocked Rooster's Landing Fishing resort in Anderson Sunday night, destroying the RV that one couple called home. The fire was contained to one vehicle, but the impacts were felt across the community. While Jack and Elizabeth did make it out of the engulfed RV, two of their dogs sadly perished and they lost nearly everything they owned in the blaze.
ANDERSON, CA
Plumas County News

Atmospheric river hits Chester

According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
CHESTER, CA
krcrtv.com

Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes

Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire

REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
REDDING, CA
kubaradio.com

Lake Oroville / Shasta Water Level Update

(NorCal, CA) – DWR reports Lake Oroville has risen another 7 feet in a day, to 750 feet, 47% of capacity, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Lake Shasta is reported up 4 feet in 24 hours, at 44% capacity, up 2% in a day.
actionnewsnow.com

Person who died in Redding structure fire identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at Redding Police officers, RPD says

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 17, 2:30 AM:. More details were released by police early Tuesday morning after a man was arrested for 'Attempted Murder of a Police Officer' in Redding. The following is a press release from the Redding Police Department:. Man Arrested for Shooting at Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Community gathers for food and fellowship during MLK Jr. Day celebration in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Many diverse groups from the Redding area got together on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's birthday. Black, brown, yellow, red and white: they were all represented in the Martin Luther King Center parking lot in Redding with booths from numerous organizations, people mingling; many enjoying a pancake breakfast cooked up by the asphalt cowboys.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
REDDING, CA

