North Dakota State

Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations

We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
North Dakota Game & Fish midwinter waterfowl survey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey in early January indicated about 29,000 Canada geese in the state. Andy Dinges, the Department Migratory Game Bird biologist, said a low count was expected this year for wintering waterfowl given the substantial snowfall and cold temperatures in November and December leading up to the survey.
