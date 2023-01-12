Read full article on original website
Details released to help North Dakota cities, counties with cost of snow removal
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota legislature is considering financial help for local governments to help cover snow removal expenses – because of the early heavy snowfall. Republican State Senator Terry Wanzek says local jurisdictions will be asked to look at a five-year average of snow removal costs...
Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations
We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey in early January indicated about 29,000 Canada geese in the state. Andy Dinges, the Department Migratory Game Bird biologist, said a low count was expected this year for wintering waterfowl given the substantial snowfall and cold temperatures in November and December leading up to the survey.
Midwinter Waterfowl Survey
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey in early January indicated about 29,000 Canada geese in the state. Andy Dinges, department migratory game bird biologist, said a low count was expected this year for wintering waterfowl given the substantial snowfall and cold temperatures in November and December leading up to the survey.
2023 ticket prices going up ‘slightly’ for Great Minnesota Get-Together
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – It will cost a little more to attend the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. Admission prices for people between the ages of 13 and 64 will be $18 instead of $17. Tickets for kids 5-12, as well as seniors 65 and older, will go up to...
