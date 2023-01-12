Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington
MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington.
fox56news.com
Fayette County Flu, COVID case updates
Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases.
fox56news.com
Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless
The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless.
fox56news.com
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast Celebration in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. for 50 years. One long-standing tradition of the city's festivities includes the brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosting their annual Unity Breakfast Celebration. Monday...
fox56news.com
Richmond NAACP highlights homelessness, housing in MLK Day march
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Members of the Richmond community celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by bringing awareness to issues in their community and inspiring change. In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Richmond — Madison County NAACP partnered with several community groups to bring attention to issues like homelessness and renters’ rights as they marched down the streets of downtown Richmond.
fox56news.com
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County honors Martin Luther King Jr. with community event
Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and impact traveled through Jessamine County on a day of celebration, commemoration, and education.
fox56news.com
The Kentucky Castle hosts superhero breakfast
Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle.
fox56news.com
Kentucky gas prices dropping
Kentucky gas prices are dropping.
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 1/15/23
FOX 56 Meteorologist David Aldrich shares central Kentucky's Sunday evening forecast.
fox56news.com
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
fox56news.com
Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies
The scam calls involve scammers posing as deputies asking for payment for summons. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies.
fox56news.com
1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash
One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday.
fox56news.com
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
fox56news.com
Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell on ice in creek
According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they responded around 11 a.m. to the call of a 65-year-old woman who had fallen on ice in a creek while hiking near the Falls City Road area.
fox56news.com
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192.
fox56news.com
Driver Rescued From Cliff Ledge
Firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla and was dangling off a cliff.
fox56news.com
Jan. 15: Hong Kong, long COVID, and Starbucks
Here are five things to know before bed on Sunday, Jan. 15.
fox56news.com
Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic threatening
Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant.
fox56news.com
Man injured in Lexington shooting on Gerald Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have launched an investigation after a man turned up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched to an area hospital for a male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. After a preliminary investigation, officers learned the shooting occurred outside a residence in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.
