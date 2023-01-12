RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Members of the Richmond community celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by bringing awareness to issues in their community and inspiring change. In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Richmond — Madison County NAACP partnered with several community groups to bring attention to issues like homelessness and renters’ rights as they marched down the streets of downtown Richmond.

