Erica Snow
4d ago
Why Would Anyone Leave A Car Running With Children Inside Of It... They Should Also Have Charges Against Them
Reply(1)
4
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old charged after pursuit, crash on Avenue A
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A teenager is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Rochester. Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, state police tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car. The driver took off, leading troopers on a brief chase before crashing on Avenue A, near Gladys Street. The 15-year-old driving the car was taken into custody.
Police search for suspect in Pittsford jewelry shop robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Source jewelry shop in Pittsford Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 20s entered the store shortly before 2:00 p.m. and asked to see the merchandise. He then allegedly grabbed some of the products and […]
Man arrested after Ridgeway Ave shooting, kicked police officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave. The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave. Upon their arrival, RPD officers say […]
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man faces charges after he kicked officers and had a shotgun in his car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after Rochester Police say he kicked officers multiple times on Tuesday morning and had a loaded shotgun in his car nearby. Kristian Baez, 28, was charged with criminal mischief, prohibited use of a weapon, attempted assault, and resisting arrest. Police arrested him after they were investigating shots fired into an unoccupied car on Ridgeway Avenue just after 1 a.m.
WHEC TV-10
19-year-old man shot and killed leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sideic Robinson,19, has been identified by police as the young man who was shot and killed inside the Burger King restaurant on Lyell Avenue. “Robinson was simply a 19-year-old, leaving work. Productive member of society, and unfortunately at this point he’s dead,” said Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police search for driver that caused car to crash into tree
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a car crashed into a tree after another car hit it from behind and fled the scene. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Berlin Street. Police say a 45-year-old woman was driving on Hudson Avenue when the other car caused her to lose control.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police search for missing 14-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for your help to find missing 14-year-old Brilynn Hunt-Lino. Police say she may be suicidal and may need medical attention. Brilynn was last seen on Elba Street in Rochester around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger coat and black UGG boots. She has long braided hair with beads and has braces.
WHEC TV-10
Person hospitalized after hit-and-run in Gates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gates Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened just before midnight on Sunday. Someone was hit by a car on Elmgrove Road. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. We’re working to get more information on the victim’s condition.
WGRZ TV
Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
RPD: Woman strikes tree during hit-and-run on Hudson Ave. and Berlin St.
A woman hit a tree Monday morning after her car was struck from behind, according to the Rochester Police Department.
RPD: Woman stabbed at Fernwood Park Apartments
At around 8:30 a.m., Goodman Section Officers, according to the RPD, responded to the Fernwood Park Apartments on Waring Rd.
iheart.com
Woman Wounded in Overnight Rochester Stabbing
Rochester police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that wounded a 29-year-old woman. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Lyell Avenue and Avery Street. Police say the woman was voluntarily engaging in illegal activities when a man she was with produced a knife and demanded property. The man stabbed...
WHEC TV-10
Four people injured after car rolls down embankment in Wayne County
ARCADIA, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a car with four people inside rolled down an embankment and struck a tree on Monday night. All four passengers were injured but survived the crash in the Town of Arcadia. Investigators say the car lost control on a...
WHEC TV-10
MCSO SWAT team takes high-risk person into custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team took a high-risk person into custody on an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue on Saturday. The person surrendered peacefully and there is no danger to the community. The person is still the subject of an ongoing investigation with...
Greece woman claims parole officers stole $6,000 from her closet
Shannon Carpenter signaled her intent to sue state Parole and Greece police, and the State Police has opened a criminal investigation. Shannon Carpenter and her boyfriend John Grandberry were getting ready for the day on Nov. 16 when there was a knock on the door of their Greece home shortly after 8 a.m. Outside were six officers from the state Division of Parole who announced they were there to...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester woman recovering after a stabbing Sunday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say they responded to a stabbing at around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to officials, the incident took place at the Fernwood Park Apartments. Officers say the victim is a 48-year-old woman, and she suffered stab wounds to her upper body. They say she was...
Man struck in hit and run collision in Huron, victim remains hospitalized
HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run collision in the Town of Huron. Officials say shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, it was reported that there was a person laying in the road on Ridge Road, that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Following their arrival, […]
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
