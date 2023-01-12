ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 11

Erica Snow
4d ago

Why Would Anyone Leave A Car Running With Children Inside Of It... They Should Also Have Charges Against Them

Reply(1)
4
 

WHEC TV-10

15-year-old charged after pursuit, crash on Avenue A

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A teenager is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Rochester. Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, state police tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car. The driver took off, leading troopers on a brief chase before crashing on Avenue A, near Gladys Street. The 15-year-old driving the car was taken into custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man arrested after Ridgeway Ave shooting, kicked police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave. The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave. Upon their arrival, RPD officers say […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Man faces charges after he kicked officers and had a shotgun in his car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after Rochester Police say he kicked officers multiple times on Tuesday morning and had a loaded shotgun in his car nearby. Kristian Baez, 28, was charged with criminal mischief, prohibited use of a weapon, attempted assault, and resisting arrest. Police arrested him after they were investigating shots fired into an unoccupied car on Ridgeway Avenue just after 1 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

19-year-old man shot and killed leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sideic Robinson,19, has been identified by police as the young man who was shot and killed inside the Burger King restaurant on Lyell Avenue. “Robinson was simply a 19-year-old, leaving work. Productive member of society, and unfortunately at this point he’s dead,” said Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police search for driver that caused car to crash into tree

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a car crashed into a tree after another car hit it from behind and fled the scene. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Berlin Street. Police say a 45-year-old woman was driving on Hudson Avenue when the other car caused her to lose control.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Teenager ticketed after Rochester police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old was ticketed Monday, after a police chase ended with a crash in Rochester. According to investigators, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, when the driver fled. The driver eventually crashed on Avenue A near Gladys Street. The teen was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police search for missing 14-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for your help to find missing 14-year-old Brilynn Hunt-Lino. Police say she may be suicidal and may need medical attention. Brilynn was last seen on Elba Street in Rochester around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger coat and black UGG boots. She has long braided hair with beads and has braces.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person hospitalized after hit-and-run in Gates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gates Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened just before midnight on Sunday. Someone was hit by a car on Elmgrove Road. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. We’re working to get more information on the victim’s condition.
GATES, NY
WGRZ TV

Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
ALDEN, NY
iheart.com

Woman Wounded in Overnight Rochester Stabbing

Rochester police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that wounded a 29-year-old woman. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Lyell Avenue and Avery Street. Police say the woman was voluntarily engaging in illegal activities when a man she was with produced a knife and demanded property. The man stabbed...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO SWAT team takes high-risk person into custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team took a high-risk person into custody on an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue on Saturday. The person surrendered peacefully and there is no danger to the community. The person is still the subject of an ongoing investigation with...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Greece woman claims parole officers stole $6,000 from her closet

Shannon Carpenter signaled her intent to sue state Parole and Greece police, and the State Police has opened a criminal investigation. Shannon Carpenter and her boyfriend John Grandberry were getting ready for the day on Nov. 16 when there was a knock on the door of their Greece home shortly after 8 a.m. Outside were six officers from the state Division of Parole who announced they were there to...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester woman recovering after a stabbing Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say they responded to a stabbing at around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to officials, the incident took place at the Fernwood Park Apartments. Officers say the victim is a 48-year-old woman, and she suffered stab wounds to her upper body. They say she was...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
DEPEW, NY

